Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication./ Author: Garden Sprite

by Mike LaChance

Etienne Note: The organized crime government’s tax-supported colleges and universities are the worst. Part of the “control of perception” program we outline in “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History! They are price-supporting worthless public colleges where the professors can be counted on to never question the legitimacy or reveal the criminality of “government,” push woke DEI agendas, and provide six figure jobs (Sinecures) for “government” operatives. Ex-Dept of Homeland Security Director Janet Napolitano’s annual

base salary as President of the University of California (UC) system was consistently $570,000 from her start date in September 2013 until her resignation in August 2020. Her total compensation package also included other benefits.

Key components of her earnings and compensation package included:

Base Salary: $570,000 annually. In May 2020, near the end of her tenure, she took a voluntary 10% pay cut as part of university cost-saving measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Auto Allowance: An annual automobile allowance of $8,916.

Housing: She was required to live in university-leased or university-owned housing for the convenience of the university.

Relocation Fee: She received a one-time relocation fee of $142,500 when she started the position.

Benefits: She received standard health and retirement benefits, including a 5% contribution to the Senior Management Supplemental Benefit Program

A strong majority of Americans now believe that higher education is a scam, according to new polling from NBC News.

More and more, people see colleges as organizations that prey on young people, doing nothing more than saddling them with massive debt while imparting no real job skills. College tuition rates have risen to insane levels in recent decades, surpassing price growth in virtually every other area of life.

In California, it was recently revealed that a shocking number of students entering college cannot even do math at an 8th grade level.

Colleges have also become little more than political indoctrination centers, where young people learn to hate the United States of America and embrace far left systems of government like socialism/communism.

Having fewer young Americans enroll in college today would actually be a good thing for the country.

The Editorial Board of the New York Post wrote about this:

Americans are rightly waking up — much of higher education is now a scam

More Americans are wising up to the fact that higher education has become a raw deal for all too many young people.

A new NBC News poll finds that a full 63% of voters believe a four-year college degree now isn’t worth it, since many students graduate with “a large amount of debt” but no “specific job skills.”

That’s up markedly from 2013, when a majority took the opposite view, as 53% called a degree “worth the cost because people have a better chance to get a good job and earn more money over their lifetime.”

That was the case for generations of Americans, who saw college as a key step to higher-paying jobs and a better life: “Upwardly mobile” was almost entirely synonymous with “college-educated.”

But over the last few decades, the dynamic has shifted: Far too many college degrees guarantee nothing … except onerous debt.

Tuition costs have skyrocketed, doubling over the last 20 years (a redoubling from two decades earlier), as universities jacked up prices to match increased “help” such as federal aid and ever-larger government-facilitated student loans.

If a young person wants to become a lawyer, a doctor, or some other kind of professional, then college is a must. For the vast majority of young people however, they would be much better off attending a trade school and learning how to become a plumber, electrician, welder, or mechanic. These jobs are in high demand and pay extremely well.

Attending college for a degree in something like Gender Studies is a waste of valuable time and money.

