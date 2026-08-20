The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Riff's avatar
Riff
4h

Too bad their net worth is 1.5 trillion.

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
6h

This is fantastic... and about time. I'm sick of meeting young people with nothing but empty space between their ears and a permanent slouch from being bent over, faceplanted into their technology.

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