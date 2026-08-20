By Rebecca Terrell

On August 6, a New Mexico court delivered what may be the most consequential ruling in the history of social-media regulation. A judge in Santa Fe ordered Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, Meta, to pay a total of $942 million in fines for creating a “public nuisance” over its handling of child safety on its social-media platforms and being a “significant” contributor to the state’s teen mental-health crisis.

The Ruling

The ruling found that Meta intentionally used features such as endless scrolling, autoplay, notifications, and content recommendations to keep users, especially teenagers, on its platforms longer. The judge said those features contributed to higher rates of depression, anxiety, self-harm, eating disorders, and suicide risk among young people. Judge Bryan Biedscheid compared Meta and its suite of apps to a factory, and its harm to puffing toxins into the air.

The historic ruling asserted that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act does not preclude the state’s public-nuisance claim, a finding that potentially cracks open the liability shield that has protected platform companies for three decades. (Until now, Section 230 has allowed social media to host user content without facing publisher liability.)

Effects on Mental Health

Social media’s effects on adolescent mental health are well known. Neuroscientist Susan Greenfield first raised the alarm in Mind Change: How Digital Technologies Are Leaving Their Mark on Our Brains, arguing that the unprecedented immersive environments created by social media were producing measurable neurological changes in developing brains, shortening attention spans, reducing empathy, and rewiring the reward circuits that govern emotional regulation.

The dopamine mechanism Greenfield identified became known to technology insiders as the “slot machine” model of platform design. Neurosurgeon Dr. Jack Kruse has argued that the blue-light-dominant screens of smartphones are a deliberate design choice, with roots in Las Vegas casino engineering. Kruse contends that casino architects, pioneered by organized-crime figures who built the gambling industry, discovered that blue-enriched lighting manipulates melanopsin, the photopigment in retinal ganglion cells that connects directly to the brain’s dopamine reward circuitry. By flooding the casino floor with blue-dominant light, gamblers experienced suppressed loss-aversion and elevated risk-taking, precisely the neurological state that keeps people at the machines.

Kruse argues that Silicon Valley borrowed this environmental manipulation principle wholesale, engineering blue-light-dominant LED screens specifically because blue light at approximately 480 nanometers stimulates melanopsin-driven dopamine release, keeping users neurologically primed for the same compulsive engagement that slot machines produce in gamblers. The result is that every iPhone screen is functionally a portable slot machine, exploiting the same photoreceptor pathway that Vegas discovered decades earlier.

Intentional Behavior Modification

Former Google design ethicist Tristan Harris described how platforms deliberately exploit the brain’s dopamine reward system (the same neurochemical pathway involved in gambling and drug addiction) through variable reward mechanisms: the unpredictable refresh of a social media feed, the uncertain arrival of a notification, the intermittent reinforcement of likes and comments, etc. The Guardian’s 2018 investigation into dopamine-driven platform design documented Silicon Valley insiders openly describing their products in addiction terms while sending their own children to screen-free schools.

Social psychologist Jonathan Haidt charged, “With social media, the extremes on each side have now been super empowered, supercharged. They studied how the brain works. They studied addiction. They studied how adolescents have an underdeveloped frontal cortex but are emotion-centered. They knew what they were doing and did it consciously.”

Existing Evidence

In January, Haidt appeared on the Hard Fork podcast with new evidence demonstrating that the platforms themselves — not merely accompanying cultural changes — are driving the mental-health crisis. He named four foundational harms to teenagers — social deprivation, sleep deprivation, attention fragmentation, and addiction — and noted that teenagers are uniquely vulnerable because their brains are not yet fully developed.

Rates of adolescent depression, anxiety, self-harm, and suicidal ideation began rising sharply around 2012, precisely when smartphone penetration among teenagers crossed 50 percent and social-media use became near-universal. New Mexico’s $567 million abatement fund, the part of the overall fine ordered by Biedscheid, includes $33 million for prevention and awareness, $90 million for screening and assessment, $15 million for referrals and care coordination, and $420 million for treatment — a breakdown that reflects social media’s adverse impact on a single American state.

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