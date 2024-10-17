by Brian Wang

Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate (LMFP) batteries are ramping up to serious scale and could offer a 20% boost in energy density over LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries.

LMFP operates at a higher voltage than LFP, its theoretical energy density can reach up to 230 Wh/kg, which is 15% to 20% greater than that of LFP batteries.

CATL, BYD, and Gotion High-Tech are expanding production capacities and forming strategic partnerships according to battery expert Magnus Bekker.

CATL: Building a 120 GWh LMFP-capable plant in Sichuan, China, set to begin production in 2024.

BYD: Expanding into Europe with a new 20 GWh factory in Hungary, scheduled to come online in 2024.

Gotion High-Tech: Constructing a 20 GWh LMFP facility in Michigan, USA, with production planned to start in 2025.

SVOLT: Investing in a 40 GWh LMFP production line in Changzhou, China, expected to be operational by 2024.

Dynanonic: Recently launched a 110,000 tons per year LMFP cathode material production project in Qujing, China, with plans to expand to 440,000 tons per year by the end of 2025.

Tesla is using CATL LMFP batteries for Model 3 production in China and this results in a 10% range increase.

Market Growth Projections

LMFP batteries could account for up to 25% of the EV battery market by 2033, according to IDTechEx.

Chinese research companies are expecting about a 50/50 ratio between LFP and LMFP by 2030.

Benefits and Potential of LMFP batteries Versus LFP

Higher energy density: LMFP batteries provide 15-20% higher energy density than LFP batteries, allowing for increased storage capacity in the same volume

Improved voltage: LMFP batteries have a higher operating voltage (3.5-4.1V) compared to LFP batteries (3.2-3.5V), contributing to their increased energy density

Enhanced low-temperature performance: LMFP batteries maintain about 75% capacity at -20°C, while LFP batteries retain only 60-70%

Comparable safety: LMFP batteries offer similar thermal stability and safety features to LFP batteries, which are known for their excellent safety profile

Cost-effectiveness: Despite slightly higher initial production costs, LMFP batteries may offer lower costs per watt-hour due to their increased energy density

Longer range for EVs: The higher energy density of LMFP batteries can potentially extend EV driving ranges to over 700 kilometers (420 miles), compared to around 620 kilometers (370 miles) for LFP batteries.

