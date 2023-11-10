New Liberty Group - Prescott, Arizona & Liberty Group Directory
The Independent Network (IN) is Prescott's home for kind-hearted, skeptically-minded people who value peace, freedom, and good, old-fashioned fun. In this local group, members make new friends, learn from one another, and take practical steps toward self-empowerment, mutual aid, and human flourishing.
We gather socially on the Third Thursday of each month at 5:30 pm at Founding Fathers (218 N Granite St) in downtown Prescott. In addition to building community, members are welcome to discuss consequential current events and other essential topics in a respectful, truth-seeking, free-speech environment. For example, if you’re engaged in a positive self-help project (e.g., health, finance, personal independence), or you have a creative idea to push back against the authoritarian tide peacefully, you’ll have a forum to express yourself freely.
The IN group is a non-partisan, self-organizing, voluntaryist organization. Members are encouraged to initiate activities and lead by example while also respecting the right of others to choose their own path.
Peace & good health to you and yours.
Contact: Scott Sutton, sgsutton@me.com
The Art of Liberty Foundation - Directory of Liberty Events, Groups and Meet-Ups
The Art of Liberty Foundation maintains a directory of Liberty organizations and Liberty Events at https://artofliberty.org/events-2/
Email us at Events@ArtOfLiberty.org to have your Liberty group featured!
Arizona: Sedona Freedom Movement, Sedona Conscious Collective, Free Your Mind AZ (Phoenix) California: Complete Liberty(San Diego), Santa Cruz Voluntaryists, Bay Area Voluntaryists , The Mises Circle Orange County (Newport Beach) Colorado: We Are Change(Denver),Liberty on the Rocks (Denver), Kansas: Libertarian Free Thinkers of Kansas City, Michigan: The Michigan Peace and Liberty Coalition(Detroit), New Hampshire: Free State Project, Free State Project Calendar of NH Liberty Events (statewide), The Praxeum (Liberty Center in Dover/Portsmouth, NH), The Wearehouse (Liberty Center in Weare, NH), The Quill (Liberty Center in Manchester, NH) The Shell (Liberty center in Rollinsford, NH), Massachusetts: Boston Liberty Hang Out, New York Anarcho-Capitalist Meet up, Texas: Voluntaryists of Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston Free Thinkers, Voluntaryist of Austin, Utah: Bountiful Voluntaryist Meet Up, Virginia – Liberate Richmond, Washington State: Seattle Ancaps Voluntarists Libertarians, Tacoma Liberty on the Rocks.
Europe: London Anarchy Meetup, Libertarian Meetups – Göteborg, Sweden
Asia: VOLUNTARYISM! Living Peacefully and Morally! ( Pattaya, Thailand)
Everywhere: Freedom Cell Network, Caledonia…
hello Etienne, thank you
pleased to restack your post today & offer the following suggestion:
more confusion, more hatred, more bombs, more dead, more darksiders, more light required
I have a bone to pick with people in Arizona and Prescott that use words like “founding fathers” and liberty while telling old stock Americans from California that think like they do and that move there to “Go back” and are violent in their behaviors towards them.