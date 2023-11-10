The Independent Network (IN) is Prescott's home for kind-hearted, skeptically-minded people who value peace, freedom, and good, old-fashioned fun. In this local group, members make new friends, learn from one another, and take practical steps toward self-empowerment, mutual aid, and human flourishing.

We gather socially on the Third Thursday of each month at 5:30 pm at Founding Fathers (218 N Granite St) in downtown Prescott. In addition to building community, members are welcome to discuss consequential current events and other essential topics in a respectful, truth-seeking, free-speech environment. For example, if you’re engaged in a positive self-help project (e.g., health, finance, personal independence), or you have a creative idea to push back against the authoritarian tide peacefully, you’ll have a forum to express yourself freely.

The IN group is a non-partisan, self-organizing, voluntaryist organization. Members are encouraged to initiate activities and lead by example while also respecting the right of others to choose their own path.

Peace & good health to you and yours.

Contact: Scott Sutton, sgsutton@me.com

