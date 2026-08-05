The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
5h

I left a long msg for RFK, Jr's office:

202-690-6343 Pub Aff Syst

202-690-7000 Main

202-690-6610 Sched.

202-690-6392 Corresp.

My point was that nothing they pretend to do will matter, if the rest of the government keeps poisoning us.

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