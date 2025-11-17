New Documentary Series: Cultworld - Part 1- Exposes Similarities between Belief and Support for "Gov't" and Engineered Leaders (Trump, etc.) with Cults

A new Cory Endrulat documentary, Cultworld, breaks down the similarities between cult-creation and harmful cults and belief in “government” and its engineered Hobson’s Choice Fake Leaders like Trump, Biden, Bushes, etc. Culti connections with Statism, & Trump/Engineered Govt Leaders Have you ever wondered if you might be in a cult, or why others may assume you’re involved with one? In CULTWORLD, this cult documentary dives deep into manipulative tactics, charismatic leaders, and hidden realities—compiling diverse perspectives to give you the clearest understanding of how ordinary people get drawn into extraordinary traps. This powerful documentary is a wakeup call to anyone interested in psychology, spirituality, or the hidden dangers within modern society. Watch now, and arm yourself with knowledge to stay free from control.

Cory Edmund Endrulat is an Abolitionist, fellow human being and researcher who cares deeply for the world, willing to confront the world’s most difficult topics. He is an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, Newspaper Editor, Online Summit Host, Researcher and Content Creator. He specializes on topics concerning permaculture, health, education, freedom, nature-based philosophy and local community activism. His focus is to inspire and empower the generations to come in the face of uncertainty, with the search of past and ever present wisdom throughout all cultures and beliefs. Being an outspoken advocate for equality, peace and self-ownership, he considers “Slavery Gone For Good” as the pinnacle work for all matters of true “freedom” and natural justice.

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!- How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,” Media and Academia.

We publish The Daily News, a free survey of the best of the alternative media, censored videos, and documentaries, and the Daily News Digest, a once-per-day-summary of the Daily News as a premium service for paid subscribers of any Art of Liberty Foundation Substack and Five Meme Friday - a free weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests. You can read our 2023 Annual Report here.

The Art of Liberty Foundation is working on the definitive work on Voluntaryism (I.E REAL Freedom!) The synopsis is that everyone would be dramatically wealthier without immoral, illogical, easily-rigged organized crime “government!”

Where our book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! defined the problem, Voluntaryism offers the good news solution: We really don’t need “Government!” Everything the “government” does would be done better, faster ad cheaper by the free market, mutual aid societies, co-ops, armed protective service companies, arbitration providers, non-profits, and genuine charities.

You can check out some of the other sample chapters on how healthcare would be better and less expensive with AMA monopoly medicine, OR how a stateless society could cost-effectively protect itself from invasion.

We are raising $25,000 to complete the book and publish it, along with a basic marketing campaign. We have raised $ 7,165 toward our goal, with $17,835 left to go. Can you help us by “Going Paid” on Substack AND/OR becoming an annual member to the Art of Liberty Foundation here: Voluntaryism-Book.org/become-a-sponsor/

