by The Center Square, Fox News and BBC

Republican US Senators Roger Marshall and Marsha Blackburn introduced the ‘No Flights For Terrorists Act’, and an amendment to US Code to require the FBI to add any individual to the ‘No Fly List’ who calls for violence against Jewish people, pledges allegiance to US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations (including Hamas), or has been disciplined by higher education institutions for committing such acts. This bill specifically empowers the FBI to put anyone, students, professors or paid agitators, who says they “support” Hamas or any of the other “designated terrorist groups” on the No Fly List that could infringe on free speech. Both Republican US Senators Roger Marshall and Marsha Blackburn are funded by the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a Jewish lobby group.

The amendment and legislation were filed after ongoing antisemitic, pro-Hamas riots and encampments continue to shut down college campuses nationwide. The article failed to mention that pro-Israeli counter protesters incited the violence against the pro-Palestinian Solidarity Camp at UCLA last week. Those pro-Israeli agitators would not be subject to the potential flight ban as the new bill only protects Jewish people.

.

Republican U.S. Sens. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., introduced two measures that, if passed, would achieve a similar objective: to place on the No Fly List individuals who are encouraging violence against Jewish persons and supporting terrorist organizations.

They introduced a bill, the No Flights For Terrorists Act, and an amendment to U.S. Code to require the Federal Bureau of Investigation to put on the No Fly List anyone who calls for violence against Jewish people, pledges allegiance to U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations, or has been disciplined by higher education institutions for committing such acts.

The amendment and legislation were filed after ongoing antisemitic, pro-Hamas riots and encampments continue to shut down college campuses nationwide. In the past few weeks alone, hundreds of people, including students, have been arrested on charges ranging from disrupting the peace, criminal trespass, alleged hate crimes, and acts of violence.

“Hamas terrorist sympathizers don’t just hate Israel, they hate America and everything we stand for. These Far-Left paid professional agitators are promoting terrorism with no fear of the consequences from this Administration and these University Presidents who are coddling them to safeguard their donor lists,” Marshall said. “These radical Marxists who are doing Hamas’ bidding across the country on college campuses, threatening the safety of our Jewish students and communities, should be treated the same way we treat the terrorist organization they are pledging their support to and immediately be placed on the TSA No Fly List.”

Blackburn echoed Marshall’s comments.

“It is unacceptable for terrorist sympathizers to threaten the safety of Jewish students in America with little to no consequence. When protestors chant ‘we are Hamas’ and carry around ‘Death to America’ posters, we should believe them,” Blackburn said. “Any student, professor, or paid protestor in America who promotes terrorism or engages in terrorist acts on behalf of Hamas should immediately be placed on the TSA No Fly List.”

They proposed amending title 49, United States Code, to reauthorize and improve the Federal Aviation Administration and other civil aviation programs. Their amendment was proposed to another amendment, No. 1911, proposed by Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., Ted Cruz, R-TX, Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Jerry Moran R-KS.

According to the Marshall-Blackburn amendment, those to be added to the No Fly List include “any individual who has openly pledged support for, or espoused allegiance or affiliations to, any organization that has been designed as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO) by the Secretary of State under section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, including – the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; HAMAS; the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade; Hizballah; Palestine Islamic Jihad; the Palestine Liberation Front; the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine; Kata’ib Hizballah; the Abdallah Azzam Brigades; and the al-Ashtar Brigades.”

Those expressing support for FTOs are to be added to the No Fly List including “any individual who solicits, commands, induces or otherwise endeavors to persuade another person to engage in a crime of violence against a Jewish person or their Jewish people because of their race or religion.” They include any students enrolled in higher education institutions that have been disciplined for committing such acts, any professor, faculty, or paid agitators.

The same Republicans senators also cosponsored a bill filed by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., to ban student loan forgiveness for protestors convicted of a crime while protesting on U.S. college campuses.

View Source

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.