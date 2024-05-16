By Marcel Schwantes

Do you ever struggle to concentrate, feel mentally foggy, or forget simple tasks? I'm raising my hand! Our brains are constantly bombarded with information and demands, making it easy to feel overwhelmed and mentally drained.

But what if I told you there's a simple, accessible solution to sharpen your cognitive abilities and enhance your mental clarity? It's not a revolutionary new technique--it's something as straightforward as physical exercise.

Yep. The same activity that strengthens your muscles and boosts your cardiovascular health also has incredible benefits for your brain function. While we often associate exercise with physical fitness and weight management, its impact on the brain is equally profound, if not more so.

The Mind-Body Connection

Chances are, you're a busy professional juggling multiple priorities, and you're probably looking for a competitive edge to keep you going. Well, exercise works wonders for your productivity. According to research published in Brain Science, regular exercise releases neurotransmitters such as dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin, which increase blood flow and improve focus, reasoning abilities, memory, and cognitive performance. Not only that, but it improves mood, motivation, and learning abilities.

It gets better. According to research published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, which studied the activities of 381 men and 393 women, physical activity can serve as a shield against brain atrophy--the shrinking of your brain over time. Who wants their brain to shrink as they age? Not me! But the reality is that it will if you don't exercise. According to the same research," Brain atrophy is associated with impairment in cognitive function and learning function."

But there's more. Exercise protects the brain as you get older, and that's pretty much all of us. In one longitudinal study of 2,235 men aged 45-59 published in the Public Library of Science (PLoS), researchers found that men who regularly exercise, don't smoke, maintain a healthy weight, and eat plenty of fruits and vegetables were around 60 percent less likely to experience cognitive impairment and dementia as they age.

Helpful Tips to Get You Going

OK, if the thought of regular exercise seems daunting, let's simplify. No need to buy an expensive gym membership and fight the lines for a treadmill. Research suggests that, as you get older, walking roughly 6 to 9 miles per week and practicing yoga can do the trick in reaping the benefits of exercise that get oxygen-rich blood pumping to the brain.

Remember, exercise is about movement, and there's a wide range of activities to suit everyone's preferences. Whether you enjoy running laps, dancing, or engaging in sports and leisure activities like gardening, golfing, or bowling, there's something for everyone. Even seemingly mundane activities like window shopping or hula hooping can count as exercise. So, instead of hardcore workouts next to hard bodies 20 years your junior, concentrate on the sheer enjoyment you get from moving your body your way. Let these feelings inspire you on your well-being journey. Your brain will thank you!

