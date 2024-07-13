by Brian Wang

Neuralink will double the bandwidth of its devices with more accurate placement of the threads into the brain. The next generation device will have 3000 channels. The company’s first system, called Telepathy, centers around 64 threads that are inserted directly into the brain. The threads are thinner than a human hair and record neural signals through 1,024 electrodes. They will double the bandwidth with minimal modifications. The next generation device will be about 25-50 times the bandwidth.

Advertisement

They want to go from 10 bits per second to megabits and eventually gigabit is possible.

If someone who does not have the of their arms, then telepathic control of a Teslabot would let someone disabled scratch themselves and feed themselves. It could communicate to any device with a bluetooth connection. It could connect to a powered wheelchair or a smartphone.

Neuralink has placed a device in spinal cord model in animals. This restored motor function in animals.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.