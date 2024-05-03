by Etienne de la Boetie2

Quiver Quantitative used data on politicians' stock portfolios to calculate live net worth estimates for members. You can drill down on their holdings and recent trades to research insider trading and conflicts of interest. This looks like a great tool for investigative journalists researching the organized crime “government” and the political puppets being paid off with quid pro quo from donors whose stock price is being influenced by bought-and-paid-for legislation.

Click here to test it out: https://www.quiverquant.com/congress-live-net-worth

