by Daniel McAdams

Just when you thought “Neocon Nikki” could not sink any lower, former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis has posted on Twitter/X a deeply disturbing photo of former Republican presidential candidate – and reportedly in the running for Trump’s VP pick – in Israel signing bombs destined for Palestinian refugees living in tents in Rafah with the slogan, “FINISH THEM!”

Just one day after the Israeli military incinerated untold scores of Palestinian refugees in Rafah and after the International Court of Justice demanded that Israel stop its offensive against civilians, Nikki Haley urges the Israeli regime to “finish” the job of killing Palestinians.

You can despise Hamas if you wish, but if you call yourself “conservative” or especially “pro-life” it should go without saying that urging a foreign military – fully underwritten by the US government through the involuntary “contributions” of the US taxpayer – to “FINISH” families displaced in tent encampments after their homes have already been destroyed, is the epitome of endorsing mass murder.

For the Nazis to pursue their evil and twisted goal of ridding Europe of Jews, first they had to de-humanize them. So, eventually, sending them to the gas chambers was just the equivalent of “taking out the trash.” Nikki Haley is a modern-day Nazi, dehumanizing a civilian population not based on any crime they committed but on the construction of their DNA. “FINISH THEM” is an updated Nazi call for a pogrom and Haley is no different than a Himmler or any of the Nazi butchers.

If this is the path the Republican Party is pursuing, as Trump prepares to again ascend the throne, decent Americans of all stripes – especially conservative, pro-life Christians – must vocally defend decency and their Faith. If you defend the slaughter of Palestinian civilians, in no way are you pro-life. You are pro-death and in league with the Father of Darkness…

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.