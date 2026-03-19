Etienne Note: I have added this to the HUNDREDS of Prepping and Self-Sufficiency Resources we have in: The Liberator!

by Reinette Senum

Everything you need to start your own Time Bank, today, offline, with nothing but a notebook and your neighbors. Download the Time Bank Accounting Notebook PDF and print it out, along with this article, now. File it away in case the electrical grid or internet goes down.

My webinar two nights ago, webinar blew the roof off, we hit our Zoom limit inside the first ten minutes, upgraded on the fly, and kept going for two full hours with people joining from across the country and as far as Australia. It was exactly the kind of evening that reminds me why I do this work.

For everyone who was there: thank you. You are the early adopters, the Johnny Appleseeds. You are going to be the ones your neighbors come knocking on when things get tight. And they will.

For everyone who missed it: the recording is above. In the meantime, I’ve condensed everything into this post, every key concept, every house rule, every step to get started, so you can read it, print it, and hand it to your people even if the internet disappears tomorrow.

And yes, the Time Bank Accounting Notebook PDF is attached below, ready to download and print.

Time Banking Accounting Notebook 326KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

WHY NOW

The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively shut down. The petrodollar is under direct threat. Social systems are fraying at the seams. And we have been deliberately, systematically isolated from each other, we saw exactly how that was done during COVID, to the point where most of us no longer know our neighbors’ names.

Time banking is the direct answer to all three of those problems. It doesn’t require a functioning dollar. It doesn’t require the internet or the power grid. It requires only your time, your neighbors, and a notebook.

I ran a Time Bank in Nevada County for almost six years, over 300 members, thousands of hours exchanged, two minor disputes in the entire lifespan of the bank, both resolved in minutes. I know this works. I’m not speaking theoretically. And the offline, notebook version I’m teaching now is actually simpler, faster, and frankly more fun than anything we did online.

Two possible outcomes from here: everything stabilizes and you’ve built a stronger community anyway. Or things get tight, the dollar loses value, and you are already operating a parallel economy that doesn’t need any of their systems.

Either way, you win.

WHAT TIME BANKING IS… AND ISN’T

Time Banking is not bartering. Bartering requires a perfect, simultaneous match, the seamstress who needs a mechanic finding the mechanic who needs sewing done. That’s hard, awkward, and rare.

Time banking is an accounting system. A third entity, your time bank, your notebook, your administrator, keeps track of every exchange. You give an hour, you earn an hour. You have a 15-minute exchange of services, you earn 15 minutes. Then, you spend that time receiving someone else’s services. The currency is your time, and it is tracked down to the minute.

We have currencies backed by gold, oil, lumber, and zeros on a screen. Nobody ever told us we could back a currency with kindness and neighborly deeds. But we absolutely can. The accounting is what matters, not the instrument.

Here’s the shift: when you stop believing that nothing of value changes hands without a dollar, everything changes. What our great-grandparents did naturally. What the Amish still do today, they don’t even need a notebook. That’s the goal. The notebook is the training wheels.

A BRIEF HISTORY

Time banking traces back to post-WWII Japan, where a woman named Teruko Mitsushima literally fainted from overwork and decided there had to be another way. It evolved in the 1950s as young Japanese people leaving their villages kept handwritten honor-system notebooks to ensure their elderly parents were cared for back home, good deeds done locally that translated into care given elsewhere.

Dr. Edgar Cahn brought it to the United States in the 1980s. He saw the perfect storm coming: baby boomers aging, social services drying up, the dollar weakening, and neighbors no longer knowing neighbors. He called it the collapse of the core economy, the family, friends, and community networks that used to hold us together, replaced by the dollar economy, where you simply pay for everything that used to be done out of love and reciprocity. He called his solution Time Banks USA.

Today there are millions of time bank members in over 40 countries. The idea is universal because it is human. And the version I’m teaching you doesn’t require any of the technology, just the original spirit of it: a notebook, a pen, and your people.

THE FIVE CORE VALUES

These aren’t suggestions. These are the foundation. If your time bank practices these, it will work, whether you have five members or five hundred.

1. ASSETS

Every human being has something to contribute. Every single one. Can you babysit? Walk a dog? Bake? Drive someone to an appointment? Teach a skill? Sit with someone who is lonely? There is not one person alive who has nothing to offer. Not one.

2. REDEFINING WORK

Some work is beyond price. Raising healthy children, revitalizing neighborhoods, building strong families, making communities work, not the UN 2050 version, the local, tiny, mom-and-pop version, that kind of work needs to be honored, recorded, and rewarded. That’s what your notebook does.

3. RECIPROCITY

Helping works better as a two-way street. The question isn’t “how can I help you?” The question is “how can we help each other build the world we both want to live in?” This means you must ask for help just as readily as you give it. Americans are extraordinarily generous, and terrible at asking. That has to change. The reciprocity is what makes the whole thing work.

4. SOCIAL NETWORKS

We need each other. Networks are stronger than individuals. Communities are built on sinking roots, building trust, and making commitments. Time banking is the mechanism for rebuilding the social fabric that has, by design, been frayed and destroyed to isolate us, weaken us, and make us dependent on their systems. It’s time to reweave it.

5. RESPECT

Every human being matters. A child’s contribution matters. An elderly person’s contribution matters. A professional’s hour is worth the same as a farmer’s hour. Respect people where they are right now, not where you hope they’ll be someday. Think of the Swiss, their entire culture is built on the foundation of mutual respect, and it shows in how they treat each other and do business.



This is not about competition. This is about collaboration. This 2010 TED Talk, lays out the philosophy in a most humorous way:

THE HOUSE RULES

When you gather your people and launch your time bank, lay these out together. Everyone agrees. Then you begin.

HOUR FOR HOUR

One hour of your time = one time dollar. Period. A lawyer’s hour is worth the same as a dog walker’s hour. We are equal in this economy. Exceptions can be negotiated, if someone with rare expertise wants two hours for an hour of highly specialized work, that’s between you and them, agreed upfront. But the spirit of time banking is equality. Don’t let anyone tell you their time is worth more than yours.

NEIGHBORLY DEEDS: NOT EXOTIC SERVICES

Don’t look for a brain surgeon in your time bank. These are neighborly acts: cleaning gutters, walking a dog, driving someone to the doctor, cooking a meal, going to a movie with an elderly neighbor who just wants company. One of the most requested services in time banks across the country? Companionship. Simply having someone to walk with, share coffee with, sit with. That is the work that matters.

OFFER ONLY WHAT BRINGS YOU JOY

If you hate painting, don’t offer it. If you love to cook, offer that. If you can climb a ladder without fear, offer gutter cleaning (one of the skills that I offered in our time bank). If you’re a natural storyteller or a retired teacher, offer mentorship. Your energy is part of the exchange. Show up with joy and the whole thing hums. Show up resentfully and everybody feels it.

IT IS A TWO-WAY STREET: ASK FOR HELP

This is the one that trips Americans up the most. We will give the shirt off our backs, but we will not ask for anything. You must ask. Share your needs. Put it out there in your group (or other neighboring groups). Make your requests known. If you only give and never receive, the reciprocity breaks down and the bank fails. Get out of the “I’ve got this covered” mindset. You don’t have to do everything alone. That’s the whole point.

RESPOND WITHIN 48 HOURS

Time is the currency. If someone reaches out to you, they are spending their time to do it. Even if the answer is no, respond within 48 hours. Leaving someone hanging wastes their most valuable resource. Your word and your responsiveness are your credit score in this economy.

REIMBURSE OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS

Time bank hours cover your labor. They do not cover your gas, your groceries, or your materials. If someone drives you to the airport (an hour and fifteen minutes each way), you give them time bank hours for their time driving to and the return AND reimburse them for gas and wear on the car. If someone cooks you a meal, you cover the ingredients. Settle this before the exchange, never after. Be explicit, be clear, and honor what you agreed to.

NEGOTIATE EVERYTHING UPFRONT

Every exchange should be fully discussed before it happens: approximate of how many hours, what is included, what is not, whether there are any reimbursable costs. No surprises. No assumptions. This protects both parties and keeps trust intact.

BUILD TRUST: YOUR WORD IS GOLDEN

Start with your immediate circle, people you already trust. Do as you say you will do. Follow through. Be the kind of person you want to do business with. If someone disappoints you, doesn’t follow through, isn’t trustworthy, they simply won’t be invited into your inner circle. The time bank is self-governing. Your reputation is everything here.

COMMON SENSE APPLIES

If your friend rushes to the ER, you don’t charge them two time bank hours. If someone you love is going through chemo, you sit with them because you love them. Time banking is a tool, not a replacement for being human. Use common sense. The goal ultimately is what we had with our great-grandparents, and what the Amish still have, where you just show up and help because that’s what community does. The notebook is just the training wheels to get us back there.

Take it from the Amish…. they can literally move mountains barns:

Scientists have studied it for decades and still marvel at it. This is exactly how a time bank community works at its best. You don’t need a headquarters or a hierarchy. You don’t need a government program or a bank’s permission. You need your 5 members, your immediate circle, the people right around you, responding to each other, supporting each other, staying connected. And when enough of those small circles of trust begin moving together, what emerges is something that can weather any storm, shift direction on a dime, and take your breath away.

The starlings don’t ask who is in charge. They just show up and fly together.

That is the goal.

A NOTE ON ELDERLY AND DISABLED MEMBERS

This came up directly in webinar Q&A and it is so important. If someone is worried they can’t give enough, if they’re elderly, homebound, or dealing with a disability, remind them: can you make a meal? Darn socks? Bake pies? Teach someone how to garden even if you can’t kneel anymore? Mentor a child in math, writing, history, a life skill? Can you tell stories? Teach etiquette? Share decades of lived wisdom? The elderly hold knowledge that is on the verge of extinction, traditional skills, historical memory, ways of living that the world desperately needs right now. Connect the elders to the young people. A mentorship time bank is one of the most powerful structures you can build. There is not one person alive who has nothing to give. Start the conversation by asking: what do you love to do?

WHAT YOU CAN EXCHANGE

The list is essentially limitless. Some examples from our Nevada County time bank and from last night’s conversation:

Labor and skills: painting, carpentry, sewing, haircuts, tutoring, editing, tech help, translation, music lessons, photography

Transportation: airport rides, doctor’s appointments, grocery runs, errand driving

Home help: gutter cleaning, light repairs, landscaping, composting, pet sitting, dog walking

Food: cooking meals, delivering groceries, garden harvests, homemade yogurt, baked goods, produce from a front-yard garden

Companionship: going to a movie, taking a walk, having coffee, sitting with someone during a difficult time

Mentorship and teaching: retired teachers, experienced gardeners, tradespeople, anyone with a life skill worth passing on

Space and equipment: a meeting room, a commercial kitchen, chairs for events, a video projector, land for a community garden

Goods: handmade items, garden starts, preserved foods, exchange the time it took to make them, and the receiver reimburses materials separately

Can you buy time bank hours with dollars? No. That defeats the purpose. Time banking is a time exchange. The moment you start buying hours, you’ve just recreated the dollar economy. Keep it pure.

THE LEVERAGE POINT: HOW THIS WORKS ALONGSIDE DOLLARS

Time banking won’t pay your mortgage. It won’t pay your car insurance or your health premiums. Let’s be honest about that. What it will do is free up the dollars you have. Every exchange you make through the time bank is a dollar you don’t have to spend. Point those saved dollars at the things that only accept dollars; the bills that require the system. And use the time bank for everything else: the home repairs, the meals, the rides, the garden work, the companionship. That is how you leverage. That is how you stretch what you have. And as the dollar weakens, your time bank hours only become more valuable.

WHAT SUCCESS LOOKS LIKE

The real success story in time banking is not a perfectly balanced ledger. It is when two members have been exchanging back and forth for months, and one day they just stop logging the hours… because they’ve become friends. Because they’ve become good neighbors. Because they just help each other now, the way our great-grandparents did, the way the Amish do, without needing to track it. The notebook is the training wheels. The goal is to not need the notebook anymore. That is what we are rebuilding. That is what was taken from us. And we are taking it back.

Q&A HIGHLIGHTS FROM OUR WEBIBAR

We had a full hour of live questions. Here are some of the ones that came up:

“What if it gets too transactional and loses the human element?”

Common sense applies. If your friend is in the ER, you don’t charge them two hours. If someone you love is going through chemo, you sit with them because you love them. Time banking is a tool for building community, not a replacement for being human. The exchanges you start tracking are the ones you might not have made at all without the structure. Start with what you’re already doing for each other and formalize it. That is how you prime the pump.

“What if I need more help than I can give?”

There will never be exact parity and that is fine, it is not a competition. Members can also donate hours to those in need. What’s most important is asking the question: what do I love to do? Almost always, the answer reveals something that has real value in a community. A homebound elder who bakes pies and sells them for time bank hours every week earns ten hours (plus out of pocket expenses), and covers their own needs many times over. You are valuable. Even if you don’t believe that yet.

“Can I be part of more than one time bank?”

No need to. You can simply exchange with other neighborhood (or beyond) time banks; a church time bank, a family time bank…. just note it in your Time Bank Accounting Notebook.

“What if someone doesn’t follow through or disappoints me?”

Then they are not part of your inner circle. The time bank is self-governing, people who don’t follow through simply don’t get invited to exchange anymore. Word travels. Your reputation is your currency here, and it compounds over time in both directions.

“How do I find people if I don’t know anyone?”

Go out into your community and do something visible. Plant a garden in a blighted corner of your neighborhood. Start a community flower bed. Host a potluck and invite your block. The people of your vibration will find you, they are drawn to that energy. You can also use local social media, community bulletin boards, Nextdoor, church bulletins, or the localresistance.org network to spread the word. Hold a meeting at your home, at a local park, at your community hall. Get names, explain the concept, and begin.

START NOW. PLANT THE SEED TODAY.

Even if the dollar is still relatively stable right now, start talking to people today. Your coworkers. Your church members. Your family. Your neighbors. Some of them will shrug it off. And when things get tight, they will come knocking on your door and say “hey, remember that time bank thing you were talking about?” You will be ready. You are already ahead of the curve by being here.

You cannot force anyone to build community. But you can be ready for them when they have no other option. Think of yourself as the farmer. You are planting seeds right now. The harvest will come.

Wake up tomorrow morning and if things aren’t working the way they were today, get some paper, get your stapler, call five people, and say: let’s start a time bank right now. I’ll explain it. And you start rolling. It is that simple. It is that immediate. It is that powerful.

“The notebook is the training wheels. The goal is to not need it anymore. That is what we’re rebuilding. That is what was taken from us. And we are taking it back.”

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