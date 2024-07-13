By Greg Reese

Washington announced plans to station “developmental hypersonic weapons” in Europe and Germany’s defense minister announced plans to deploy US long-range missiles. To target Russia.

The weapons deployed in Germany will include the Tomahawk cruise missile, which has an effective range of 2,400km and can strike Moscow.

Moscow’s Deputy Foreign Minister said “Without nerves, without emotions, we will develop, first of all, a military response to this new game.”

The German government is attempting to reintroduce a military draft to make Germany ‘war ready’ by 2025. With zero evidence, they make the radical claim that Russia is planning to invade Europe. But it was NATO forces that overthrew the government of Ukraine in 2014. It was NATO forces that were operating bio-weapons labs around the Russian border. And it was NATO forces that sabotaged the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. So far, Russia’s actions have shown calculated restraint. They understand that NATO is trying to provoke a major response. And eventually, NATO actions will demand one.

Viktor Orbán recently visited Kiev and Moscow on an individual’s mission of peace. And was interviewed by a podcaster on his flight back from Russia.

“So that meeting was prepared in a totally secret way. First, I was in Kiev to meet Zelenskyy. Then I started to organize the meeting with Putin. To make peace is a Christian action. You have to prepare yourself spiritually. So that's what I have done. Being convinced that this is the only way. And that this is the duty I have to do now. Because I remain the only Western leader, I'm the only Western leader now who can have a chance to talk at the same time with Kiev and Moscow.” ~ Viktor Orbán

He asked Putin three questions:

“The first, President, what do you think about the peace plans? And what do you think about the frame and the process how these peace talks are going on and you are not invited? So what do you think about it? He said that it's obvious that real negotiations cannot happen without the involvement of both parties. So whatever they are doing without him, it means nothing. They are still ready to communicate and negotiate and so on. My second question was, President, what, how do you see the chance to have a short, limited peace, ceasefire, earlier than the real negotiations on peace can start? And he said he's not optimistic on that. You know, Zelensky said that he's not optimistic because the Russians would use it against the Ukrainians. Putin said that the Ukrainians would use it against Russia.” ~ Viktor Orbán “What did you say to him?” ~ Roger Köppel “I said, let's consider. I understand your argument, but think about it. And the third question was I raised, president, do you have a vision or even a plan, how the security architecture of Europe will look like when the war is over What is your plan? And he said, we have a detailed plan.” ~ Viktor Orbán

After his trip to Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán traveled to the United States. Not to meet with President Biden, but with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Everybody is aware that sooner or later, the war must be concluded. And, we can't live eternally in the shadow of the war. So even those who are very committed to fight for Russia or for Ukraine, at the very bottom of their heart knows that, okay, we have to fight now, but sooner or later the peace should come because peace is a good thing.” ~ Viktor Orbán “I mean, your mission this week is a case study in surprise. What is your essential takeaway from these two meetings? Are we closer to peace? What is your assessment of the results?” ~ Roger Köppel “Everybody is and everything is rather bureaucratic. But if we consider this issue from a bureaucratic eyeglass and bureaucratic approach, nothing will happen. Because peace cannot be generated by bureaucrats. It's impossible. Many people have to work for it, and on it. If you don't do that, there will be no peace. It cannot be bureaucratic. It must be political. Because only political leaders can managed to find a way, the shortest way to the peace. So what is the first step? The first step is really open the diplomatic relationship and reopen the communication channel. That happened today. So it's one important step forward.” ~ Viktor Orbán

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.