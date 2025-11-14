by Research Integrity

I interviewed the widow of the man who was going to be the first man to walk on the moon, Virgil Grissom. He was the most beloved of all the astronauts. I interviewed his widow for four hours.

It’s her opinion, not mine, with 100% certainty that he was murdered by the CIA for not cooperating with fraud in the Apollo program. She told me so. She said on January 26, 1967, he came home from work and said this, Han, for some strange reason, the CIA is all over the launch pad today inspecting the equipment.

I’ve been here three years, he said. They’ve never been here before. Why did they show up today? The very next day, he’s dead from faulty equipment.

Because a few days before this, he held a press conference without permission when he took a bunch of reporters up to the top of the rocket and affixed a lemon the size of a grapefruit to the top of the Apollo rocket, calling it a piece of junk. He was preparing reports, according to his widow, to give to Congress and the Senate that the CIA confiscated from his house the day he died before they even informed his widow that he had died. He knew they were 10 years or more away from going to the moon.

He would not participate in the fraud and they killed him. So this is why the two of the three astronauts, you know, act kind of bizarre and don’t like giving interviews. This is why at their first and only press conference, they look like they’re at the funeral of their mother instead of the winning locker room of the Super Bowl.

Because I believe if you threaten the life of test pilot Neil Armstrong, participate in this or we’ll kill you. I don’t think that meant a whole lot to a test pilot, right? But if you threaten his wife and his children, you see, and this is why it’s so significant. You know, you mentioned earlier the faking of the moon landing as if no one died because of it.

But the fact is people did die. There are at least four other backup crews that were murdered. We know that Cyrus Eugene Akers killed one person, that’s five.

And we know the crew of Apollo 1 was murdered by the CIA, that’s eight. You see, if they had just faked the moon landing and never killed anybody, maybe the devious part of me might respect their ingenuity. You know, the team of robbers who go from, let’s say, the dry cleaner into the vault next door at the bank, right? But you don’t respect them if they slit the throat of two young guards with wives and children.

And that’s what they did. This is why it’s so important for the truth to come out. And if the current administration really wants to unite both political parties against the corruption, they need to tell the truth about the moon landing fraud.

Not only were they played for suckers six times, they murdered their brethren to cover it up. Not my opinion, opinion of the dead man’s widow. So our country was founded before the Constitution on the Declaration of Independence, which says when any government becomes destructive of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, it is the right of the people to alter it or abolish it.

We have the right to reform the federal government. And what’s the first one? Life. They murdered the crew of Apollo 1 because they wouldn’t participate in the moon landing fraud.

Our taxes, $250 billion, if you add up state, local, and federal taxes, that’s more than half of our income, is used to finance fake moon landings and to pay the salaries of the CIA agents who murdered innocent men with wives and young children to cover it up. That’s how bad it has become. We need to know.

The faking of the moon landing is so much more profound than if they actually went. And that important truth is not going to come out unless somebody makes it happen. And without the truth coming out, those people are still at large and they are endangering everybody.

You see, this is so profound. My film on the home page of Sobrel.com opens up with the Tower of Babel. There’s a famous writer who said about the Tower of Babel, the monument to their pride became a memorial to their folly.

The Messiah said, if you start to build a tower and you don’t finish it, you’re proclaiming yourself a fool. You see, they never finished it. And then we show the Titanic and they had the audacity to put in print the ship that God himself could not sink.

You see that? Never made one voyage. The technology to reach the heavens, you see, never made it. And then Nixon, when he knew they weren’t there, said, putting a man on the moon is second in greatness only to God making the universe.

You see, there’s a spiritual message here that they fake the moon landing by the most powerful nation on earth that claims to be dispassionate of truth and justice. And they’re a bunch of hypocrites who murder their own people and deceive their own people. And the fact that people are defending it, you see, because it’s a sweet, pleasant lie, that makes it all the more insidious and all the more important for the truth to come out.



