Mysterious underwater 'pyramid' believed to be 12,000 years old reshapes history
A sunken 'pyramid' near Taiwan may rewrite everything we thought we knew about the ancient world.
By Chris Melore, Assistant Science Editor For Dailymail.Com
A sunken 'pyramid' near Taiwan may rewrite everything we thought we knew about the ancient world.
Sitting just 82 feet below sea level near the Ryukyu Islands of Japan, a mysterious object called the Yonaguni monument continues to stump and astonish researchers since its discovery in 1986.
This giant structure with sharp-angled steps stands roughly 90 feet tall and appears to be made entirely of stone, leading many to believe it was man-made.
However, tests of the stone show it to be over 10,000 years old, meaning that if a civilization built this pyramid by hand, it would have taken place before this region sank under water - more than 12,000 years ago.
That would place it further back in history than most other ancient structures by several thousand years, including the Egyptian pyramids and Stonehenge.
Currently, scientists believe that the ability for ancient humans to construct large structures like temples and pyramids evolved alongside the development of agriculture 12,000 years ago.
If an advanced society was already building giant step pyramids long before this time, however, it could change the history books forever and reveal another lost tribe of humans - just like the myths of Atlantis.
In fact, Yonaguni monument is often called 'Japan's Atlantis,' but skeptics continue to poke holes in the theory that this structure was actually built by human hands.
Yonaguni monument was discovered by divers nearly 40 years ago, roughly 60 miles to the east of Taiwan
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Although skeptics say it's a natural rock formation, Yonaguni monument has a pyramid shape with shockingly straight steps that appear carved
The site recently gained widespread attention after scientists sparred over its origins on the Joe Rogen Experience podcast.
Graham Hancock, an author focused on lost civilizations and archaeologist Flint Dibble debated over the pictures of Yonaguni monument, with Dibble refusing to concede that any of the structures found by divers could have been made by humans.
'I've seen a lot of crazy natural stuff and I see nothing here that to me reminds me of human architecture,' Dibble said while a guest on Rogan's podcast last April.
'To me, Flint, it's stunning that you see that as a totally natural thing, but I guess we've just got very different eyes,' Hancock countered.
Hancock added that photographs from dives at the site clearly show human-made arches, megaliths, steps, terraces, and what seem to be a carved rock 'face.'
If Yonaguni monument really was built by a mysterious civilization over 10,000 years ago, it would add it to the growing list of puzzling structures that should have been impossible to construct that long ago.
Built around the same time period, Yonaguni monument could potentially join the man-made ancient structure of Göbekli Tepe in Turkey as evidence of lost civilizations.
This archaeological site in Upper Mesopotamia is believed to have been inhabited from around 9500 BC to at least 8000 BCE, during the Pre-Pottery Neolithic Era.
That's over 5,000 years before the Egyptian pyramids were built and roughly 6,000 before Stonehenge.
Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.
Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.
Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is a natural formation. They are clearly not regular steps. They don't serve that function, not even to a giant.
I you want to really challenge the official history search for the 299 million year old human footprint or the footprints of humans with dinosaurs.
use yandex.com, not google censor machine.
God willingly, I'll post about that.
...unless the "science" that has for so long been used to deceive & debilitate & enslave us has characteristically misled & prevented us from the truth that is there for the finding: a “discipline” of “science” that is based on faulty assumptions & hypotheses as well as being appropriately reverse-engineered to fit a predetermined, God-denying, human-centered/promoting belief system requiring millions of years and more faith than needed to believe in God to be considered "feasible", that has as one of its byproducts, useless metrics of measurement/determination in order to sustain its untenable assertions & to perpetuate the ruse / disguise of its true intentions & our discovery of our authentic origins, past & destiny.
From our youngest moments, we’re force fed misconceptions about ourselves & our world, our history and our role in it – this you have spent much time evidencing for us all – thank you. We labor under the weight of tremendous propaganda, lies, deceptions & subtle/overt mind control apparatuses that prevent us from the obvious conclusions & attendant responses. The "young earth" reality that if embraced, evidences a world that is only 6 - 7 thousand years old, created with intelligent, purposeful design versus being the product of billions of years of random chance/selection & some unknown "spark" to spontaneously initiate life from nothing that then nurtured purposeful/beneficial evolution, etc. which supposedly continues today. When special creation (which is not “the big bang”) is rejected out of hand and instead we are programmed to believe in evolution, aliens, mysterious invisible forces of an unknown origin, etc. to explain ourselves and the remnants of our dark past (many of which are part of revisionist, biased history that is constantly being edited to conform to our present assertions & fictitious appraisal/solutions/-- mostly of a nefarious nature) we are left bereft of our identity, our heritage & the understanding of who we were and what we’re becoming.
A faith that embraces the biblical (literal) account of a relatively recent earth, inhabited by “us,” in prior iterations, as divinely created humans with a specific purpose & charter, who instead of embracing the reality before them chose the lie of attaining equality with the Creator and consequently with all that entailed, the flawed, fallen knowledge (including a warped understanding of “good” & “evil”, sickness & out of balance passions & reasoning faculties, etc.) to which we sought access in exchange for paradise & complete provision, protection & care, arrive at very different conclusions when viewing spectacular ancient marvels.
It sees humankind defaulting by choice into a defective demoralized, hopeless existence from a formerly perfect paradise – a willful, conscious, consequential choice that began the process of deterioration, entropy, devolution leading to the eventual demise of the world and all it comprised – once in harmony, suddenly in chaos, once supportive, congenial, & welcoming, slowly becoming hostile & unyielding, arousing centers of command & control, of primal, unrefined usurpation of “civilized” thinking & acting, the elevation of the deviant elements that were once in check and contained unleashed & unfettered, encumbering & preventing humankind from what was once theirs.
It also perceives (rightly), contrary to well-ingrained myths asserting otherwise, that the more “primitive” generations of “us” were far superior genetically, physically, mentally, & biologically (we are mere shadows of them today) – and much more capable and accomplished than are we now – with skills & wisdom & command of the world beyond our imagining….even in their freshly deteriorating state. That we were not ape-like Cro-Magnons living in caves, communicating by grunts, clubbing each & predator species around us other over women & food, but instead teeming with energy, possessing intelligence beyond our present scale of measurement and a sophistication to enable the wielding of tremendous power & wisdom over resource allocation & application, the extensive development and use of advanced tools & methodologies that yielded art, architecture, advanced harnessing of processes from engineering to alchemy, to communities to edifices that are today beyond our capability., because we cannot bring ourselves to admit it's true, preferring the lies that mislead us into the delusion that we are getting stronger, wiser & more advanced each year – so much so that we now have to fabricate myths about things we cannot comprehend in order to sate our fears about the truth.
We understand that these many generations later, our once pristine gene pool, our imperfect yet uncontaminated intelligence, our masterful comprehension and facilitation of the capabilities with which we were originally endowed, our strong sense of community, of interdependence & of great feats of great magnitude have severely eroded and degraded almost beyond recognition and instead replaced with an unrelenting arrogance that blinds us to the truth….that the further we get from our point of origin, the greater our weakness, inability & innate, growing feebleness & elevation of the brute level of survival self-centeredness & desire for absolute possession & command of the machinations of power & control grows.
That in reality, earlier generations who preceded us, who were "closer" in proximity generationally to the original man & woman that God created, were more than capable and indeed motivated & driven to do what is no longer within our grasp today, even with the “tools” we have developed & the resources harnessed & the consolidation of wealth & resources into a smaller and smaller group of self-aggrandizing megalomaniacs. That our “slide” into more and more weakened, debilitated states, to actions of self- and societal- decomposition & destruction that are the byproducts of what we ultimately produce contemporarily as achievements (weapons of warfare on biological, physiological, mental/emotional, psychological, etc. centers individually and en masse), while a minority seek to return to simpler, cooperative & communal, preservationist ways, to peace & harmony, are viewed as extremists & non-compliant deviants whose conduct should be suspect & scrutinized….those who refuse to bow to the prevailing “wisdom” and conventions of a society that has nearly petrified & become a lifeless dung heap that no longer regards even worth, dignity, integrity or generosity as valid but instead has obsessed itself with amassing all with what can be conceived of to seize by force & by cajoling the remaining unspoiled riches left to them in the aftermath of our having pillaged and decimated the paradise we once had with polluted minds and bodies fraught with illness from the poisons that we unleashed & consumed through the exercise of our stupidity & rejection of God & of His provision in love for us, who now face absolute evidence, at every turn, that our “legacy” is that of pushing away our true identity, purpose & legacy for our own destruction and loss of all we had – remnants of which remain as a testimony not to aliens or forces we do not understand, but instead to the greatness which we once possessed but forfeited for the pursuit of that which we were unable to attain – then, when we were strong and capable, and certainly now, when we are weak and failing – barely able to discern ourselves and the world in which we live, and adjudicate right from wrong, truth from lies.
For we who understand, even in our weakness and faltering ability to grasp and hold onto life, that the selfsame Creator has also become our Savior – who has offered us restoration and rebirth into what He intends for us, not by working harder for it, but by embracing Him (the gift He offers) and renouncing the world system that is governed, not just by psychopaths in flesh & blood meatsuits, or by the technological wonders that contemporary arrogant, insane men have built as a monument to themselves – their “God” -- but by the animating force behind the first misstep in the garden and the final steps of humankind before the inevitable, consequential end of things (and all in between that got us here) – the fallen one, the evil one – satan, Lucifer, the God of this world system, the one who seeks to synthesize, corrupt, invert & kill, steal & destroy what is left of the original now deteriorated organic world created by God, and rebuild the equivalent of the tower of babel into his own kingdom, by force, by enslavement, by absolute tyranny, fear & deception – we can still choose to see the wonders of the ancient world as reminders of who we once were (and the restoration we are offered to embrace our origins), or see them as edifices to what could have been but that we willingly gave away for pleasure and the aggrandizement of selfish desires that never truly satisfy or grant to us the original state from which we’ve fallen.
BTW, love what you're doing, thank you. Consider...the spontaneous order that is so often cited by voluntaryists is actually from God as its source and if we belong to Him, what seems nearly impossible or improbable to sustain now becomes realizable once again -- though the pressures & challenges that bear down now because we're imperfect, fallen, only partially capable humans will only heighten as we draw near to the true source from which all things have come....and the "other side" recognizes our defection is directly opposed to his desires for control and enslavement, death and destruction.