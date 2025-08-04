by Tyler Durden

The pixelated shape, first witnessed by CBS News, is seen shifting towards Epstein’s cell block at the Metropolitan Correctional Center around 10:40 p.m. According to federal investigators, the object was a corrections officer “carrying linen or inmate clothing.” However, experts told CBS News that it could in fact be an inmate wearing a jumpsuit.



“Based on the limited video, it’s more likely a person in an [orange] uniform,” Conor McCourt, forensic video expert, said in a statement to CBS.



“To say that there’s no way that someone could get to that, the stairs up to his room, without being seen is false,” Jim Safford, another forensic expert, told the news network.



Jeffrey Epstein was discovered deceased in his cell on August 10, 2019. An official autopsy, corroborated by a joint investigation from the Department of Justice and FBI, concluded that the disgraced financier died by suicide through hanging.

This illustration shows a path from the entrance to the Special Housing Unit common area to the stairs leading up to Epstein's cell. Only a narrow portion of the staircase could be seen in video released by federal officials. CBS News

In a statement to CBS News, the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General said the footage does not change its conclusion on Epstein’s death.

“Our comprehensive assessment of the circumstances over the weeks, days, and hours before Epstein’s death included the effects of the longstanding, chronic staffing crisis in the [Bureau of Prisons] and the BOP’s failure to provide and maintain quality camera coverage within its facilities,” the statement to the outlet read. “As CBS notes, nothing in its analysis changed or modified the OIG’s conclusions or recommendations.”

Conor McCourt, a retired NYPD sergeant and forensic video expert, told CBS News, "Based on the limited video, it's more likely it's a person in an [orange] uniform." A cursor and a menu appear on screen and the video is sped up. The Justice Department said the FBI seized the prison's digital video recorder system, or DVR, containing the raw footage five days after Epstein's death. When federal officials released the jail video, they attested that it was "raw footage," but the presence of a cursor and onscreen menu raise questions about that. Experts told CBS News those images indicate the video was likely a screen recording rather than an export directly from a DVR system. -CBS News

Earlier July, the joint DOJ-FBI memo declared an “exhaustive review” of evidence from Epstein’s death definitively ruled out murder.



“After a thorough investigation, FBI investigators concluded that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 10, 2019,” the memo reads.



The agencies also brazenly denied the existence of a “client list” tied to Epstein, directly contradicting earlier remarks by Attorney General Pam Bondi. Bondi had previously suggested on Fox News that such a list was “sitting on my desk” for review, igniting speculation about Epstein’s possible blackmailing of globalist elites.

The memo has sparked outrage among President Donald Trump’s fiercest supporters, with Tucker Carlson and Laura Loomer leading the charge in demanding accountability.



Trump has repeatedly sought to dismiss the scandal, accusing Democrats of fabricating a hoax around Epstein to thwart his agenda.

