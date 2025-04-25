The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

zdb
6h

Thank you. Trust the science and Billious Gates' "gold standard of regulators" the FDA to keep us safe and protect us and help the Pharma cartel to give us better and better poisons.

Gypsy Queen
9h

It’s really sad to see this, however, it’s not surprising. Especially since this medication also increases fluid around the heart!

One option would be to use chlorine dioxide, 0.3%, and spray it directly on the scalp. Hair starts to grow back within several months.

