By Luke Andrews Senior Health Reporter For Dailymail.Com

This week, the FDA issued a stark warning over a hugely popular hair-loss drug taken by millions of men — saying it may pose a 'potentially serious risk' to their genitals.

Now, men who took the drug, finasteride, are coming forward with disturbing claims — alleging it left them with shrunken or bent penises, burning testicles, and deep emotional scars.

In one devastating case, a grieving mother said the drug drove her son to take his own life.

Sawyer Hart, 28, revealed how the nightmare began last year when he turned to finasteride after noticing his hairline receding.

He was prescribed a medicated hair gel containing finasteride through Keeps, a telehealth startup offering hair-loss treatments.

But Sawyer claims the vetting process was so lax that he could have uploaded 'a picture of my dog' and still been approved.

Following the instructions, he began rubbing the gel into his scalp daily. But within a week, things took a dark turn.

He told this website: 'I got erectile problems that were like, really noticeable, and it's like, you know, I was a single guy.

