Musk's xAI Unveils "State Of The Art" Grok 3 AI Bot, Surpassing OpenAI & DeepSeek
On Monday night, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup, xAI, unveiled its latest model, Grok3, with the billionaire touting it as the "smartest AI on Earth,"
by Tyler Durden
On Monday night, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup, xAI, unveiled its latest model, Grok3, with the billionaire touting it as the "smartest AI on Earth," and in an AI evaluation, achieved a record-breaking score, outperforming models from OpenAI and China's DeepSeek. Remember, Musk is simultaneously juggling DOGE and several ventures, including autonomous vehicles, space exploration, neurotechnology, robotics, tunneling, and his social media platform, X.
Musk explained the mission of Grok:
"The mission of xAI and Grok is to understand the universe. We want to answer the biggest questions: Where are the aliens? What's the meaning of life? How does the universe end? To do that, we must rigorously pursue truth."
The xAI team revealed that Grok3 outperformed Alphabet's Google Gemini, DeepSeek's V3 model, Anthropic's Claude, and OpenAI's GPT-4o across math, science, and coding benchmarks.
Musk noted that Grok3 has "more than 10 times" the computing power of its predecessor and completed pre-training earlier this year.
The LLM blind test by LMArena found Grok3 achieved a record milestone of 1400 score.
"And it's still climbing. So we have to keep updating it. It's 1400 and climbing," Musk said.
Musk said, "We're continually improving the models every day, and literally within 24 hours, you'll see improvements.”
"The new chatbot appears to put Grok ahead of OpenAI's latest ChatGPT and ramps up an increasingly bitter rivalry between the two companies," Bloomberg noted. Just last week, Musk offered to purchase OpenAI's nonprofit arm for $97.4 billion. However, the offer was quickly rejected by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
Andrej Karpathy, former Director of AI at Tesla, wrote a lengthy post on X about his experience with early access to Grok3.
Here's the summary of the post:
Thinking Capability: Grok 3 has an advanced thinking model on par with top OpenAI models, successfully handling complex tasks like creating a Settlers of Catan game webpage with dynamic hex grids. However, it failed at solving an emoji mystery involving Unicode variation selectors.
Tic Tac Toe: Grok 3 could solve simple Tic Tac Toe puzzles but struggled with generating "tricky" boards, similar to OpenAI's o1-pro.
Knowledge Retrieval: When tested with knowledge-based questions related to the GPT-2 paper, Grok 3 performed well, including estimating the computational cost of training GPT-2 without internet searching, which other models like o1-pro failed at.
Riemann Hypothesis: Grok 3 attempted to solve the Riemann hypothesis, showing initiative by not giving up on challenging problems, unlike some other models.
DeepSearch: This feature combines research capabilities with thinking, providing high-quality responses to various lookup questions. However, it had issues with referencing X as a source and occasionally hallucinated non-existent URLs.
Humor: Grok 3's humor capability did not show improvement, failing to generate novel or sophisticated jokes, which is a common challenge for LLMs.
Ethical Sensitivity: The model was overly sensitive to complex ethical issues, avoiding questions that might involve ethical dilemmas.
SVG Generation: Grok 3 failed at generating an SVG of a pelican riding a bicycle, a test of spatial layout abilities, though it performed better than some but not as well as Claude.
Karpathy concluded that Grok 3, with its thinking capabilities, is around the state-of-the-art level, slightly outperforming models like DeepSeek-R1 and Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking, considering xAI started from scratch about a year ago - an unprecedented achievement.
If Elon Musk wants to progress and humanity to progress, he might consider expanding his awareness to levels of consciousness beyond the physical, these being Astral (also know as Etheric or Double Etheric), Mental, Emotional, Intuitive (also known as Causal), Spirit and Soul.
As Humans, we have all lived many past lives as humans and before that, passed through various incarnations within the animal kingdom and before that the plant and mineral kingdoms. There is a place in our universe called the Elysian Fields, where new souls are continually created.
A Highly evolved being, Master Oahaspe, has lectured to a small group of humans on the existence of the Intergalactic League, which a group of highly evolved planets/civilizations. There are some 340,000 planets with membership in the Intergalactic League. Earth is NOT a member. There are also many alien planets/civilizations who are not members of the Intergalactic League and who are not positive civilizations.
The answers are not found within the physical world, with technical solutions but evolution of consciousness, which I think should be our individual and collective objectives.
Pardon my indulgence but it is so male to think in terms of wanting to find out about aliens before finding out about humans. We barely know who we are. We don't know what we're here for. And as empty husks we go looking for aliens? This is what I mean about the feminine perspective. A man's perspective alone will sink us all. The answer doesn't come from men this time (go on bite me, this is what I feel) the answer can only come from both perspectives in round about equal balance. The reason we are out of sync with "the universe" is because we are not balanced with the masculine and the feminine, it's all masculine! Well it's not really masculine because masculine is a beautiful thing, like feminine, but it's the predatory male. Only a few are predatory. However that few is the top of the hierarchy and everyone panders to hierarchy so...
I cannot believe one person could handle all those projects. He may be super intelligent because he purports to stand for some out-of-the-billionaire-norm with his championing of free speech and his totally different stance on populating the world. It is dangerous for one man to hold power over others, no matter how good he is. But if the people want it...
There are plenty of people who don't now. Phew.