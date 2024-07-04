I make the case in “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! that the “Government” is run by inter-generational organized crime centered around banking and central banking. This organized crime cartel has been using fractional reserve banking to create money out of thin air, and they have bought up and monopolized the media to deceive and distract the public away from what is really going on. One of the frequent objections that I receive is:

“Surely, if there was a criminal conspiracy this vast, then someone would have talked.”

The facts are that American history is replete with whistleblowers who have courageously risked their lives to bring organized crime’s activities to the public’s attention but whose testimony has been buried by the “propaganda matrix” of the organized crime’s monopoly media’s “news” and 24 x7 distractions of weaponized media and children’s games played by adults. Here are some verifiable quotes from those who have tried to warn us, including multiple US Presidents, confessions from the criminals themselves, including some mind-blowing confessions on video.

“Behind the ostensible government sits enthroned an Invisible government owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people. To destroy this invisible government, to befoul this unholy alliance between corrupt business and corrupt politics is the first task of the statesmanship of today.” – Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt - US President The Progressive Covenant with the People speech, 1912- Audio – Library of Congress

“The real truth of the matter is, as you and I know, that a financial element in the larger centers has owned the Government ever since the days of Andrew Jackson.”

– Franklin Delano Roosevelt, US President

Letter to Col. Edward Mandell House (21 November 1933); as quoted in F.D.R.: His Personal Letters, 1928-1945, edited by Elliott Roosevelt (New York: Duell, Sloan and Pearce, 1950), pg. 373.

“Since I entered politics, I have chiefly had men’s views confided to me privately. Some of the biggest men in the United States, in the field of commerce and manufacture, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive, that they better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it.”

-Woodrow Wilson, Former President of the United States, The New Freedom

“From the days of Spartacus-Weishaupt to those of Karl Marx, and down to Trotsky (Russia), Bela Kun (Hungary), Rosa Luxembourg (Germany), and Emma Goldman (United States), this world-wide conspiracy for the overthrow of civilization and for the reconstitution of society on the basis of arrested development, of envious malevolence, and impossible equality, has been steadily growing. It played, as a modern writer, Mrs. Webster, has so ably shown, a definitely recognizable part in the tragedy of the French Revolution. It has been the mainspring of every subversive movement during the Nineteenth Century; and now at last this band of extraordinary personalities from the underworld of the great cities of Europe and America have gripped the Russian people by the hair of their heads and have become practically the undisputed masters of that enormous empire.”

-Winston Churchill, Prime Minster UK Zionism vs. Bolshevism, Illustrated Sunday Herald, February 8th 1920, Page 5

“For more than a century, ideological extremists at either end of the political spectrum have seized upon well-publicized incidents such as my encounter with Castro to attack the Rockefeller family for the inordinate influence they claim we wield over American political and economic institutions. Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as internationalists and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure - one world, if you will. If that is the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.”

- David Rockefeller, banker, eugenicist and oil monopolist - Memoirs, 2003, Page 406

“The real menace of our Republic is the invisible government, which, like a giant octopus, sprawls its slimy legs over our cities, states and nation. To depart from mere generalizations, let me say that at the head of this octopus are the Rockefeller– Standard Oil interests and a small group of powerful banking houses generally referred to as the international bankers. The little coterie of powerful international bankers virtually run the United States government for their own selfish purposes. They practically control both parties, write political platforms, make catspaws of party leaders, use the leading men of private organizations, and resort to every device to place in nomination for high public office only such candidates as will be amenable to the dictates of corrupt big business. These international bankers and Rockefeller–Standard Oil interests control the majority of the newspapers and magazines in this country. They use the columns of these papers to club into submission or drive out of office public officials who refuse to do the bidding of the powerful corrupt cliques which compose the invisible government. It operates under cover of a self-created screen [and] seizes our executive officers, legislative bodies, schools, courts, newspapers and every agency created for the public protection.”

- John F. Hylan, New York City Mayor

- Speech transcribed in New York Times article: Hylan adds Pinchot to Presidency List, Foresees a Revolt, Dec. 10th 1922

Edward Bernays, Pioneer of Corporate PR and Propaganda

“Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. ...We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of. This is a logical result of the way in which our democratic society is organized. Vast numbers of human beings must cooperate in this manner if they are to live together as a smoothly functioning society. ...In almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons...who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind.”

- Edward Bernays, Pioneer of Corporate PR, Propagandist for the Rockefeller Family, and author of the seminal work on manipulation of the public mind: Propaganda. His nephew, Marc Bernays Randolph, was the CEO and co-founder of Netflix, which produced the “documentary” Pandemic - How to Prevent an Outbreak, about a future flu pandemic starring Bill Gates and future vaccines that premiered in January, 2020 just as the first cases of Covid were alleged to have occured. – Propaganda (1928) pp. 9–10

“In March, 1915, the J.P. Morgan interests, the steel, shipbuilding, and powder interest, and their subsidiary organizations, got together 12 men high up in the newspaper world and employed them to select the most influential newspapers in the United States and sufficient number of them to control generally the policy of the daily press.... They found it was only necessary to purchase the control of 25 of the greatest papers. “An agreement was reached; the policy of the papers was bought, to be paid for by the month; an editor was furnished for each paper to properly supervise and edit information regarding the questions of preparedness, militarism, financial policies, and other things of national and international nature considered vital to the interests of the purchasers.”

- Oscar Callaway, U.S. Congressman, Congressional Record of February 9, 1917, page 2947

"We shall have World Government, whether or not we like it. The only question is whether World Government will be achieved by conquest or consent."

—James Warburg, Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) member, son of Paul Moritz Warburg (Co-founder, board and vice-chairman of the Federal Reserve), nephew of Felix Warburg and of Jacob Schiff both of Kuhn, Loeb & Co., which poured millions into the Russian Revolution through James' brother Max, banker to the German government, Statement to The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on February 17th, 1950

"The individual is handicapped by coming face to face with a conspiracy so monstrous he cannot believe it exists." - J. Edgar Hoover, Former Director of the FBI- The Elks Magazine, 1956.

Confessions on Video

CIA Black Op Commander E. Howard Hunt Admits CIA’s Role in Kennedy Assassination

E. Howard Hunt is probably one of the best-known CIA operatives in the world. Tom Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible movies is based on E Howard Hunt and he was arrested as one of the Watergate burglars. On his deathbed he confessed to the CIA’s involvement in the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy including naming Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson and the specific agency personnel involved in the plot: Cord Meyer, David Atlee Phillips, Frank Sturgis, David Morales, Antonio Veciana, William Harvey, and an assassin he termed "French gunman grassy knoll" who many presume is Lucien Sarti.

The Dancing Israeli’s Confess on Air to “Documenting the Event”

Summary from Whitney Webb’s Article: The Dancing Israelis: FBI Docs Shed Light on Apparent Mossad Foreknowledge of 9/11 Attacks

For nearly two decades, one of the most overlooked and little known arrests made in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks was that of the so-called “High Fivers,” or the “Dancing Israelis.” However, new information released by the FBI on May 7 has brought fresh scrutiny to the possibility that the “Dancing Israelis,” at least two of whom were known Mossad operatives, had prior knowledge of the attacks on the World Trade Center. Shortly after 8:46 a.m. on the day of the attacks, just minutes after the first plane struck the World Trade Center, five men — later revealed to be Israeli nationals — had positioned themselves in the parking lot of the Doric Apartment Complex in Union City, New Jersey, where they were seen taking pictures and filming the attacks while also celebrating the destruction of the towers and “high fiving” each other. At least one eyewitness interviewed by the FBI had seen the Israelis’ van in the parking lot as early as 8:00 a.m. that day, more than 40 minutes prior to the attack. The story received coverage in U.S. mainstream media at the time but has since been largely forgotten. The men — Sivan Kurzberg, Paul Kurzberg, Oded Ellner, Yaron Shimuel and Omar Marmari — were subsequently apprehended by law enforcement and claimed to be Israeli tourists on a “working holiday” in the United States where they were employed by a moving company, Urban Moving Systems. Upon his arrest, Sivan Kurzberg told the arresting officer, “We are Israeli; we are not your problem. Your problems are our problems, The Palestinians are the problem.” Oded Ellner, subsequently stated on Israeli TV that the five Israelis had been in New York at the time “to document the event,” meaning the attack on the World Trade Center.

You can find the Art of Liberty Foundation’s evidence of Israeli and US intelligence agency involvement in 9-11 in our uncensorable flash drive of freedom: The Liberator available for free at Government-Scam.com/Liberator in Liberator 2, in the 9-11 Folder in False Flag Terrorism for War and Domestic Police State

