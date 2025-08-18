Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Doug Montero

Jeffrey Epstein’s mysterious death occurred six years ago this month — but the National Enquirer has discovered 22 people in the sketchy billionaire’s orbit have also died under murky circumstances, fueling fears of a cover-up by powerful figures seeking to erase potential witnesses.

From the predator’s alleged victims to house managers, lawyers, accountants, investigative journalists and pimps, the list of unexplained fatalities traces a dark money trail that leads straight to Epstein’s inner circle, sources say.

“There were a lot of people entrapped and entangled through Epstein’s web, and many of those people are gone now — dead,” private investigator Ed Opperman tells the Enquirer. “They are all connected through a money trail.”

Steven Hoffenberg. Getty Images

Financier Steven Hoffenberg confessed in a final account before his death to the Enquirer’s Doug Montero that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted pedophile’s now-imprisoned recruiting madam, were “taping” honey-trap videos of sleazy VIPs with underage girls for a cabal of deep-state blackmailing power brokers.

“This puts a lot of high-powered people in very dangerous situations,” says the gumshoe and podcaster, who was once approached to “dig up dirt” on an Epstein victim and Hoffenberg.

Hoffenberg, the former Towers Financial CEO and Epstein associate — who died in 2022 at 77 after serving 18 years for a $475 million Ponzi scheme — cooperated with the FBI and spoke out about his former protégé’s alleged connections to Israel’s national intelligence agency Mossad.

US DOJ/ MEGA

While Maxwell, 63, is serving 20 years for sex trafficking, Epstein himself became part of the growing body count in August 2019 when he was found hanged inside his New York City jail cell at 66 in what officials deemed a suicide — but his brother, Mark, calls “murder.”

Epstein’s final cellmate, Efrain “Stone” Reyes, 51, died of COVID in November 2020 just weeks after talking with federal investigators probing the monstrous moneyman’s death. Reyes was transferred out of Epstein’s cell just one day before the bigwig’s death, per Daily Mail.

Three of Epstein’s outspoken accusers also suspiciously perished. Virginia Giuffre, 41, was found dead on April 25 in an apparent suicide, while sex slaves Carolyn Andriano, 36, and Leigh Skye Patrick, 29, died of drug overdoses in May 2023 and May 2017.

Capital Pictures / MEGA

The three women are not the only dead bodies related to Epstein’s days in West Palm Beach, Fla., where he was accused of abusing and pimping out dozens of young girls.

Despite overwhelming evidence of his purported obscene operation, Epstein received a sweetheart deal orchestrated by the feds in 2008 — and was allowed to plead guilty to two state prostitution charges and served only 13 months in a cushy county jail work-release program.

Joe Recarey, the Palm Beach Police detective who led the Epstein investigation and pushed officials for justice, died May 25, 2018, after a brief illness at 50.

Epstein’s ex-butler Alfredo Rodriguez — who swiped his former boss’ infamous little black book and offered to sell it to an undercover FBI agent — died in December 2014 of mesothelioma at 60, after serving 13 months in federal prison on obstruction charges, per The Independent.

US DOJ/ MEGA

Two high-powered attorneys who helped Epstein skate in the West Palm Beach case have also passed away: Kenneth Starr in September 2022 at 76 after surgical complications and Roy Black, 80, who died last month at home, per The Texas Tribune.

Marvin Minsky, the MIT artificial intelligence pioneer named in Giuffre’s Epstein allegations, suffered a fatal cerebral hemorrhage in January 2016 at 88, while Ronald R. Eppinger Sr., a Miami pimp who was allegedly the first to traffic Giuffre, died at 80 in November 2006.Two investigative journalists chasing the Epstein scandal have also met their end. Former NYPD detective and Epstein book author John Connolly passed away in January 2022 at 78, per New York Post. Celebrity biographer Wendy Leigh’s body was found beneath her London balcony in May 2016. Her death remains questioned as initial reports suggested suicide, but her agent emphasized the 65-year-old’s optimistic view on life, per a report published by People.

US DOJ/ MEGA

Six other Epstein associates have also died over the years, per Daily Mail.

Jean-Luc Brunel, 75, a French modeling agency boss awaiting trial for allegedly trafficking girls to Epstein, was found hanged inside a Paris prison cell in February 2022.

Movie producer Steve Bing, 55, plunged from the 27th floor of his L.A. apartment building in June 2020 after talking to the FBI about Epstein.

Mark Middleton, 59, an advisor to former President Bill Clinton with ties to Epstein, was found hanged and shot in Arkansas in May 2022 in what was ruled a suicide.

Thomas Bowers, 55, a head of the Deutsche Bank wealth management division that moved money for Epstein, was also found hanged inside his California home in November 2019.

Epstein pal and former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson died in his sleep in September 2023 at 75, and physicist Stephen Hawking, who is known to have visited Epstein’s island, passed away in his U.K. home in March 2018 at 76, per CNN.

US DOJ/ MEGA

The Enquirer can also reveal unusual deaths followed Epstein even before he became a household name.

The death toll began 40 years ago, when the since-disgraced mogul began working as a trusted financial advisor for tycoon Les Wexner, the L Brands founder and former owner of lingerie company Victoria’s Secret and fashion retailer Abercrombie & Fitch.

Epstein’s predecessor at L Brands, 43-year-old lawyer Arthur Shapiro, was gunned down in March 1985 just weeks before he was expected to be questioned by the IRS about illegal tax shelters, per The Daily Beast.

Soon after Shapiro’s death, Epstein took over managing Wexner’s finances. FBI documents mention Shapiro’s unsolved murder and the sex peddler’s possible link to prime suspect Berry L. Kessler.

Kessler died at age 84 in 2005 inside a Georgia federal prison after being convicted a decade earlier of masterminding two separate murder-for-hire plots unrelated to Shapiro.

MEGA

Now, Ghislaine Maxwell — the only known living Epstein accomplice currently behind bars — was mysteriously transferred from a Florida penitentiary to a minimum-security facility in Texas that has no surveillance cameras or recordings.

Maxwell’s brother Ian exclusively tells the Enquirer that his sister is “not suicidal,” and experts believe the deep-state cabal wants to make sure the last remaining witness is silenced.

An insider warns, “She’s got a bull’s-eye on her back!”

