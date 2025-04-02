by The New Arab Staff

Israel’s renewal of its war on the Gaza Strip has killed at least 322 children, according to UNICEF, who say the figure constitutes a daily average of around 100 children killed or maimed.

The organisation says most of the children were displaced, living in makeshift tents or damaged houses.

UNICEF says the “relentless and indiscriminate bombardments”, added with Israel’s now three week blockade, continue to strain the humanitarian response.

Israel’s war on Gaza, now entering its 18th month, has killed over 15,000 children out of at least 50,399 civilians.

This includes five children who were among 10 civilians killed after an Israeli airstrike targeted a tent sheltering the displaced on the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

UNICEF says nearly one million children have been repeatedly displaced and deprived of their right to essential services.

Israel’s war has killed more children in Gaza in recent months than in four years of conflict worldwide, according to UNRWA.

This comes as the Gaza Health Ministry revealed at least 1,042 civilians have been killed since the ceasefire ended. This includes the 80 people that have been killed over the past 48 hours.

Israel broke the ceasefire agreement with Hamas on 18 March, ending the truce, which lasted only 58 days.

The state has been accused at the World Court of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant are wanted by the International Criminal Court for starvation as a weapon of war, among other charges.

The UN revealed in January at least 2,500 children need to be medically evacuated who are at imminent risk of death.

A convoy of ambulances and buses evacuated 25 wounded and sick Palestinian children on 4 March.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.