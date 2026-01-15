by Niall McCrae, off-guardian.org

The powerful do not wait for events such as a pandemic to happen and then exploit; instead, they create the events, which are scripted for a predetermined outcome. But the masses must be kept in the dark about the real motives, while being steered into supporting policies that are against their interests. The modus operandi features the following means of deception.

1. Dual messaging

There are two audiences for public announcements and media reports on events. The vast majority (‘normies’) are told the official story and believe what they are told. They know it happened, because they saw it on ‘the news’. There is also a minority of critical thinkers, who the authorities know will ask questions and suspect that the narrative is not the full truth. These people are led to believe a parallel story.

For example, as David Fleming and I wrote on the Covid-19 ‘psy-op’, critical thinkers (who are mostly not as critical as they like to think) were given clues about the virus being leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. Unwittingly, these self-limited sceptics reinforced the hoax of a novel and deadly pathogen (they believed that mortality was exaggerated but couldn’t see that the whole show was staged).

Another example was the ‘assassination’ of Charlie Kirk. People saw it on the internet or television in shocking detail. The story for the masses was that a leftist ‘tranny’ fired the shot from the roof of a nearby building. Critical thinkers were fed another story: that Kirk had been criticising Israel and was exterminated by a skilled sniper working for Mossad. Again, the alternative truth was useful to the powers-that-be, because it emphasised that anyone speaking out against the Israeli government or Zionism would be risking their life. Kash Patel, Donald Trump’s FBI chief, implied to the more alert critic that Kirk was not killed, because he hoped to see the allegedly deceased in Valhalla (the name of the federal witness protection programme, which can give a person a new identity).

Whenever a major incident occurs, the most popular alternative media figures (e.g. Alex Jones, Joe Rogan, Russell Brand) typically follow the lead given for critical thinkers by the scriptwriters.

It is not too extreme to start from the position that the presented story is completely false: the burden of proof should be on the official reporter rather than the critic. The only important consideration is the desired outcome: why are they doing this?

2. Inversion of purpose

The declared rationale for a policy may be hard to oppose, as it often promises convenience, cost savings or security, but the real purpose is usually to boost control. The masters of deception are clearly at work with the clampdown on freedom of expression on the internet. The Westminster government boasted that it would make the UK the safest country in the world for children online. The Online Safety Act was promoted as the instrument to save children from sexually inappropriate content and abuse, following years of propaganda about a ‘mental health crisis’ in younger people. However, this statute is used by the media regulator Ofcom for censorship of political opinion, indirectly administered by threatening social media platforms with mind-boggling fines.

Returning to child safety, if the authorities really wanted to reduce harm they would have acted more effectively to stop the Pakistani-origin ‘grooming gangs’ preying on white working-class girls, or they would tackle hard pornography at source. Arguably, the stated aim of policy is inverted. While schools teach awareness of mental health and ‘neurodiversity’, they make children feel less safe. And that is apparent in the compliance culture and lack of risk-taking and boisterous behaviour that you would previously have expected of teenagers.

Despite (or because of) the focus on mental health, the outcome of the education system is young people with pervading anxiety and learned vulnerability. This is what the powers-that-be want, and not only for children. Adults too are kept on their toes with stranger danger and other scares. The barrage of ‘see it, say it, sorted’ messages on the British railway network is to instil in minds dependence on the state. Government does not want you to feel safe, any more than pharmaceutical companies want you to be healthy.

Inversion was also apparent in the contrived Covid-19 contagion, which was used to launch the ‘Great Reset’. Among many achievements of this scam was a cull of the elderly (including discharge of older patients from hospital to care homes, where they were medicated with the terminal care combination of morphine and midazolam). The people, however, were told that lockdown and vaccines were necessary to ‘save Granny’.

3. Carrot and stick

The ‘nudge theory’ of Cass Sunstein and Richard Thaler, institutionalised through the behavioural psychology ‘Nudge Unit’ by British prime minister David Cameron, is an elaborate application of the carrot and stick. Nudging is used to get people to make the choices that the state wants.; for example, buying processed ‘plant food’ rather than meat.

Supermarkets play an important role here. I refuse to use loyalty cards, as I prefer anonymity, but most people couldn’t care less about privacy. I abhor ‘Apartheid pricing’ and never buy products that are offered at a much lower price to loyalty cardholders. Recently I found at my local Sainsbury’s supermarket that every bottle and pack of beer was dual-priced, with typically 50% more charged to the cardless customer. For the uncritical masses, Club Card and Nectar are money-saving schemes that are easy to use, so why not? Critical thinkers who can see where this is going – from digital surveillance to rationing – are penalised.

Another example is the incentives given by NHS trusts to their staff to take the influenza vaccine. Comply and you’ll receive a shopping voucher. Refuse and you’ll be hectored and probably flagged as a problem for the next ‘pandemic’. Neither is the carrot offered nor the stick wielded directly by the state: fulfilling the dictionary definition of fascism, corporations put authoritarian government policy into practice. Nudge became bludgeon.

4. Problem-reaction-solution

Using the Hegelian dialectic, problem-reaction-solution mechanisms produce the desired synthesis (outcome) from the thesis (status quo) and antithesis (disruption). A good example was the crisis in Sri Lanka in 2022, where a fuel shortage led to riots, and after order was restored a digital rationing system was accepted.

Civil unrest, as predicted rather too confidently by former World Economic Forum leader Klaus Schwab, is an inevitable reaction to the radical changes brought by the Great Reset. A ban on chemical fertilisers, purportedly for the ‘green’ agenda, led to crop failure. Loss of livelihood and hunger are strong motives for revolt. After the International Monetary Fund declared Sri Lanka’s debt unsustainable, the government was forced to tell the nation that no more fuel could bought, and the filling station pumps ran dry. Hundreds of thousands of Sri Lankans took to the streets, seeking political leaders to lynch. The presidential palace was stormed, police helpless to intervene. President Rajapaksa fled the country with only a suitcase, while citizens celebrated in his swimming pool.

Interim president Ranil Wickremesinghe talked tough, describing rioters as ‘fascists’. His efforts to quell the uprising made the authorities more hated, but facing acute shortages of food and fuel, the people were desperate. Administration imposed: the National Fuel Pass. The only way to get petrol was though rationing linked to the national identification database. No QR code, no fuel.

Digital control of fuel enables the government to change availability with ease. In an emergency only selected workers may be allowed to buy petrol or diesel, and it is no stretch of the imagination to envisage bans on dissidents, protesters or other undesirable elements of society. Problem: fuel shortage. Reaction: riots. Solution: rationing through digital identity. Checkmate!

A common means of contriving a problem is a false-flag operation. Muslims are often used, as they are widely regarded as a threat to Western civilisation. The Bondi Beach terror incident two weeks ago, in which Jews were allegedly targeted by Islamists, was probably such an intervention. It may be hard for people (including many critical thinkers) to believe that an event of such magnitude could be staged (although 9/11 was an indicator that the possibilities are infinite).

The likely truth is that a section of Bondi Beach in Sydney was populated by stage managers and crisis actors. The terrorists, given an offer that they couldn’t refuse, fired blanks. Ordinary people on the beach to left and right, and on the promenade, heard shots and joined those running away (led by crisis actors screaming about a maniac shooting people at random). Interviewees on television news were given prepared lines that reinforced the report of a massacre. Video recordings of the incident give numerous hints of stage management, but for normal people the intended message was received, with prominent coverage leading into the Christmas holiday.

Problem: antisemitic terrorism. Reaction: horror. Solution: news laws to curtail free speech and gun ownership. It should not be surprising that the state of Israel engages in such acts. Twenty years ago in a television interview, Benjamin Netanyahu explained that bus bombings were staged to demonstrate the murderous threat to Jews and quash criticism of the Zionist regime.

5. Divide and rule

Most pervasive in the divide-and-rule strategy is the Left versus Right political paradigm. On one side are traditionalists and patriots who prefer stability and order to change and disorder. On the other side, idealists (disproportionately of younger generations) regard tradition and patriotism as barriers to progress; they prefer change and disruption of the old order.

6. Symbolism

When Kash Patel declared the capture of the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk, he emphasised that this was achieved in ‘33 hours, to be exact’. This was unusually precise except for anyone who is alert to the possibility that the authorities are signalling allegiance to occult power.

7. Detachment from reality

Is there an unwritten rule that people in power, in perpetrating ‘psy-ops’ and scams, must give us a sign of what they are doing? This would put responsibility on us, as in the legal principle of

8. Accelerationism

Accelerationism is an ideology that may be discerned in the prophecy of Alvin Toffler, author of

9. Controlled opposition

‘The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves’,

10. Wolf in sheep’s clothing

The Fabian Society was founded in the late nineteenth century to reconstruct society by stealth. Leading members of the current Labour government are Fabians, as was Tony Blair. The method is to get politicians, institutions and charitable foundations to push the progressive agenda in a way that is always presented as benevolent or necessary for livelihood. The people pulling the puppets’ strings stay hidden, as does their mission.

Conclusion

Of course, this is all wild speculation. Surely the people in power would never be so psychopathic?

