X screenshot of Trump’s planned ballroom

by JImmy Dore and RT

Jimmy Dore did a recap of the curious attempted shooting of President Trump and noted that security was lacking, JD Vance was escorted off the stage first, the alleged shooter was far away from the President and was not a danger, John Hinckley shot President Reagan at the same Hilton hotel in 1981, a chorus of right wing independent reporters and Fox News are calling for the building of the ballroom, and a random Twitter/ X account belonging to Henry Martinez tweeted out the name Cole Allen in 2023. Recently, a judge shut down the $400 million construction of Trump’s ballroom, saying that Congress must approve it, unless there is a security reason to build it. The shooting threat by Cole Tomas Allen is being used as the security threat justification for building Trump’s ballroom that many have compared to Solomon’s Temple.

This is the first time Trump attended a White House Correspondence Dinner (WHCD).

A TikTok content creator, disciple_derek, said the the ballroom’s architecture looks like Solomon’s Temple. Trump fired McCrery Architects and hired architectural firm Shalom Baranes Associates that is known for synagogue renovations. Trump quoted a Bible passage, 2 Chronicles, chapter 7: 11-22, about the Lord appearing to Solomon after he built the temple, suggesting the ballroom is designed to resemble Solomon’s Temple. The building of Solomon’s Third Temple is part of a religious prophecy.

Three Senate Republicans, Lindsey Graham, Katie Britt, and Eric Schmitt, said they were introducing a bill to fund legislation authorizing $400 million in federal funding to build Trump’s White House ballroom. Some are disappointed that Rand Paul and Lauren Boebert from the Freedom Caucus are also supporting this bill because critics believe the shooting event was staged.

Remember that George HW Bush was Reagan’s Vice President. The Hinckley family were involved in the oil and gas industry and had social ties with the Bush family.

According to news reports, Neil Bush, son of Vice President George Bush, had a dinner scheduled with Scott Hinckley, the older brother of the shooter John Hinckley, the day after the assassination attempt on President Reagan.

Continue reading…

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.