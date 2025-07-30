Unlimited Dreams School, video screenshot

Dr. Amanda Cooley operated a daycare and after-school program in her hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. But when she made the troubling discovery that a child in 3rd grade could not read, she and her mother, a retired school teacher, began tutoring the child and other young students who were also struggling. She has been far more successful at educating children than government schools. Cooley opened the Unlimited Dreams Christian Learning Center in 2020. A series of financial miracles, including the donation of a large renovated house, valued at $500,000, enabled Cooley to help better educate the 120 students, grades K-12, who now attend the school.

For years, Dr. Amanda Cooley operated a daycare and after-school program in her hometown of Laurel, MS. But that changed after she made a troubling discovery when talking with an older sibling of one of the children in her care.

“She didn’t even know her alphabet,” Cooley said in an interview with CBN News.

During a meeting with the girl’s mother, Cooley also learned the girl had been promoted to third grade despite lacking basic reading skills.

Cooley, along with her own mother, Brendalyn Campbell, a retired teacher, worked with the girl to help her learn to read. Soon, they found out that other students in the community also struggled.

So, the pair started tutoring students. But then in 2020, the pandemic hit. “I had 85 children enrolled at the daycare,” said Cooley. “No one was there, not one. No one wanted their children affected, and I could not blame them.”

Around the same time, God began stirring an idea within Cooley to start a school. She knew her community’s kids could not afford to stop learning.

She then spent a few weeks in deep prayer, after which she felt God give her the green light to begin.

“I felt like, ‘How are you going to do it? You have two new babies. You have this daycare; you have this plethora of bills. You can’t do that.’ But I forgot He owns everything,” said Cooley.

Fast-forward to August 15, 2020, nearly twenty years after graduating with a degree in the healthcare field, Cooley officially opened Unlimited Dreams Christian Learning Center.

Her mother came out of retirement to join her in the mission. “In that first enrollment, it was probably supposed to be 30 or 40, and we had many, many more.”

Over time, word grew about the tuition-free Christian school.

A series of financial miracles helped Cooley move the school from her small daycare building to a beautiful schoolhouse, enabling her to help better educate the 120 students, grades K-12, who now attend the school.

Many in the state applaud and support Cooley’s efforts, including Laurel’s own Ben and Erin Napier, hosts of HGTV’s “Home Town” show. The pair helped renovate the school in an episode of their program.

“She’s doing the Lord’s work,” said Mississippi’s Republican Governor Tate Reeves. “That’s what she’s doing, and…all of these individuals that are working so incredibly hard because they’re giving kids an opportunity for success. They’re not just teaching them to read; they’re changing their life and they’re changing their life’s potential.”

Grateful parents who needed a change in their children’s lives saw it happen.

Vicranda House’s three children struggled with learning. Public school teachers told her they needed special education.

But since enrolling at Unlimited Dreams, they are all thriving.

“Malachi loves it,” said House, who also teaches at the school. “He loves it because when he came here, he was already a year behind, so the work was a little calmer for him. The environment, everything. Now he just sits there, and he just do his work, and they have no problems, straight-A student.”

Students also learn about God.

“Every day we open with prayer, end with prayer,” Cooley said. “They do devotion and prayer. My mama does prayer, devotion, and she does Bible drills every day.”

“God is really good. He helps me through all my problems, and now I got A’s and B’s,” said student Shemiracle Ducksworth.

“They have Bible homework. God gave Amanda a vision and she followed through. So now our kids, the sky’s the limit,” said parent Sherin Ducksworth.

Clear proof of that sentiment is seventh grader Alicia Cooley.

“When I was in my old school, they put me in special-ed, and they gave me a paper with ABCs and stuff on it, and I couldn’t do it. So, when I came here, Ms. Amanda said she going to help me work on everything,” explained Alicia.

Senior Bryce Everett has attended the school for two years.

“I’ve had a way better learning experience here,” Everett told CBN News. “It is more of a one-on-one teaching, and I can get the help that I need.”

Everett recently participated in the school’s second graduating class before heading to junior college to study animation. “I can work for Disney, maybe even Hollywood as well,” Everett said. It’s a dream turning into reality because of a comprehensive approach to learning.

“When you have teachers who love from their soul, it’s a difference. And that’s what this school brings,” said Sherin Ducksworth.

