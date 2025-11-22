Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by KTTC and Alpha News

A Minnesota lawmaker, Republican Representative Pam Altendorf, is questioning the state over its past SNAP food stamps payouts and is sounding the alarm as another massive fraud scheme funded by taxpayers. Democrat Tim Walz became the Governor of Minnesota in 2019. That year, SNAP benefits totaled $509,464,759 and increased to the staggering amount of $1,985,656,979 in 2022 – close to $2 billion!

According to the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF), the numbers are inaccurate because they mistakenly included Pandemic EBT [electronic benefit transfer]. The USDA has not published its 2024 state activities report. Gov. Walz is refusing to share the SNAP data. There are 42 million people receiving SNAP benefits; the USDA reported that dead people are receiving benefits and that over 500,000 are double enrolled in SNAP.

Minnesota is home to the largest Somali diaspora in the US and they form a critical voting bloc.

There has been massive welfare fraud in Minnesota linked to the Somali community. The alleged schemes include: Feeding Our Future that was intended to help needy children during the COVID-19 pandemic ($250 million); federally funded autism services that cost taxpayers $220 million in 2024 compared to $1 million paid out in 2017; Minnesota’s Medicaid Housing Stabilization Services program, was intended to housing for senior citizens, the mentally ill, and drug addicts, but massive fraud has cost taxpayers an estimated $88 million. The Daily Caller wrote: “Somali involvement in fraud might be better attributed to an attitude which sees America purely as a zone of economic enrichment, filled with gullible infidels.”

In addition, Congress member Ilhan Omar has been accused of marrying her brother in order to fraudulently obtain citizenship for him.

Ladan Ali, a Somali woman, has been accused of four felonies including check forgery, attempting to bribe a juror in the Feeding Our Future fraud case, driving under the influence (DUI), and taking $1.6 million in the food scam. A man whom alleges she tried to steal $30,000 from says that neither federal authorities or Scott County prosecutors will lock her up despite parole violations.

From KTTC News:

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has taken center stage during the federal government shutdown. As the funding battle continues, a Minnesota lawmaker is questioning the state over its past SNAP payouts.

According to fiscal year state activities reports, compiled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees SNAP, Minnesota issued nearly $725 million in food aid during 2020. By 2021, that figure was close to $2 billion—that’s a 174% year-over-year increase.

“When you increase a program expense by more than $1 billion in four years, especially in this state, it just reeks of another potential undiscovered fraud,” Rep. Pam Altendorf (R-Red Wing) said. “It’s time to investigate why SNAP issuances rose so dramatically and where the funds are going.”

According to the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF)—the state agency that administers SNAP—the 2021 through 2023 issuance numbers are inaccurate.

“DCYF has reviewed federal reports submitted to USDA during the early COVID-19 pandemic. Minnesota mistakenly included Pandemic EBT [electronic benefit transfer] in the FNS-46 submission, which is the basis for the numbers in the SNAP State Activities report. Not only was Pandemic EBT included, it was included on two lines of the report in a way that double counted these expenditures. It appears the issue is also present in reporting for FY2022 and FY2023. We look forward to revising these reports with FNS when the federal government shutdown ends. We can’t provide revised figures until we consult with FNS,” DCYF wrote in a statement to KTTC.

FNS stands for Food and Nutrition Services, with the FNS-46 submission referencing the monthly reports to the USDA from the states on SNAP issuances.

“It would be sloppy accounting at best, but it’s very concerning with the amount of fraud that’s happening across the state of Minnesota,” Altendorf said. “And I don’t think this is something that should be just brushed aside.”

DCYF told KTTC fraud, waste, and abuse is “incredibly rare” in SNAP.

USDA has not published its 2024 state activities report.

The federal data showed 20-years ago, when SNAP was the food stamp program, Minnesota issued annual benefits totaling under $250 million.

