The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
12h

Just sent to Lee County, FL Commissioner:

Hi Mr. Pendergrass (and Christine:)),

Please see the note below.  I told you that people would eventually start shooting.  This guy was probably one of the US intelligence complex's "Targeted Individuals," but will he inspire copycats?  

The hatred of politicians for failing to uphold their oaths of office and protect us - is really building, as more and more people begin to understand the true purpose of the C19 injection (see attached article from Japan).

I put together the attached flyer for the grossly uninitiated, to help them understand that they need to be prepared for the end of the last year (2025) of the Bank for International Settlement's "Going Direct Reset."  When this forced monetary restructure concludes, without any real fightback from our insanely ignorant and mind controlled political class, all bets are off for the rest of us.

I also learned that clandestine, US military mining operations are now taking place in the Smoky Mountains.  The one I learned about is taking place along the still closed Blue Ridge Parkway.  Each dump truck (estimated 10,000 - 15,000 since H-Helene) was escorted.  It is located somewhere near Canton, NE of Asheville.  Nobody knows what they were mining for, what kind of environmental damage they did, who owns the property they destroyed, etc.

We suspect the ore was some type of rare earth mineral or pure quartz, for the construction of the control grid or military quantum computing systems.  It is no longer enough to destroy the people and environment in 2nd and 3rd world countries.  The Generals serving the central bankers in charge of our government - have to do it here too now.  This link will help you understand that US Dept of Defense rare earth mineral surveys are taking place across the USA:

10/29/24 What Is Also Going on in North Carolina (and Everywhere Else, Part 3) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukdvcQu9Xmg

Good Luck!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture