by Jim Hᴏft ,Thegatewaypundit.com

Vance Boelter, the suspect in the horrific shootings of state lawmakers, has pointed the finger at far-left Governor Tim Walz in a chilling handwritten “confession letter” addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the investigation confirmed to Alpha News that Boelter’s letter explicitly blames Walz’s radical policies and inflammatory rhetoric for driving him to commit the murderous rampage.

Boelter, 57, is accused of gunning down former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in a cold-blooded attack in Brooklyn Park, while also gravely wounding State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in Champlin.

The shootings, described by authorities as a “politically motivated assassination,” triggered the largest manhunt in Minnesota’s history, culminating in Boelter’s arrest in a field near his Green Isle home.

Authorities launched a large-scale manhunt after Boelter, disguised as a police officer, fatally shot former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, and wounded State Senator John Hoffman and his wife in their homes.

Boelter was arrested late Sunday night.

During the investigation, police allegedly discovered a hit list in Boelter’s imposter-police SUV. That list contained roughly 70 names — among them Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Tina Smith, abortion providers, and radical Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

However, Senator John Hoffman’s name is nowhere to be found on the “hit list.” Second, former Minnesota senator Kari Dziedzic, who died from cancer in December, appears on the list. Why would Boelter target someone already dead?

Journalist Dustin Grage also noted several other oddities: the list contains the whip counts for the previous Minnesota state legislature, not the current one. Moreover, one person is listed twice, and former Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman is listed despite being out of office for over two years.

According to CNN:

Law enforcement sources found a cache of additional weapons inside the suspect’s car, suggesting he was prepared for more attacks or confrontations.

A large amount of ammunition was discovered, along with a Father’s Day card, presumably addressed to the suspect.

Authorities also recovered a manifesto outlining the suspect’s grievances.

A hit list of approximately 70 names was found, including:

Numerous Minnesota state legislators

Mayors

Medical clinics, including abortion providers and pro-life advocates

Locations and individuals from out of state Trending: President Trump on TRUTH Social: Fordow Nuclear Plant Is Gone

The motive appears to involve carrying out multiple attacks or assassinations until stopped by law enforcement.

Continue reading...

