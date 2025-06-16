by Tyler Durden

Vance Boelter, a 57-year-old former appointee by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, operator of multiple mysterious NGOs, and suspected political assassin, was captured Sunday night after a massive multi-day manhunt. He is accused of murdering a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband and wounding two others.

"The face of evil. After relentless and determined police work, the killer is now in custody," the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook late Sunday night, attaching an image of Boelter taken by police, adding, "Thanks to the dedication of multiple agencies working together along with support from the community, justice is one step closer."

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office apprehended Boelter in Sibley County. Earlier, on Saturday morning, Boelter fatally shot former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. In a separate incident, he wounded State Senator John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette.

Brooklyn Park Police Department Chief Mark Bruley told reporters more than 20 different SWAT teams were involved in the search, describing it as the "largest ever in the state's history."

In a statement, FBI Minneapolis special agent in charge Alvin Winston said Boelter's actions were a "deliberate and violent act on public servants and their families."

The Epoch Times provided additional details about the suspect:

A LinkedIn profile that appears to be associated with Boelter showed that his most recently held role was as CEO of the Red Lion Group hotel, which he said was based in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He and his wife, Jennifer, also apparently run a security service called Praetorian Guard Security Services LLC, according to their website. His wife is listed as the chief executive of the firm. The company website says it offers only armed guard security services, and Boelter wrote that he had been "involved with security situations in Eastern Europe, Africa, North America and the Middle East, including the West Bank, Southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip." It also said that he has "ground experiences combined with training by both private security firms and by people in the U.S. Military" and also "worked for the largest U.S. oil refining company, the world's largest food company based in Switzerland, and the world's largest convenience retailer based in Japan." Those claims could not be immediately verified by The Epoch Times.

The suspect has a very shady past with NGOs operating overseas.

