The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
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After watching All The Queens Horses, I am now in the camp that believes fraud like this is EVERYWHERE. I even found an article that said accounting firms should not be expected to uncover fraud during their audits. I thought, "Really!!? OMFG."

Uncovering fraud and financial irregularities is the #1 purpose of a financial audit. I think the Big 5 or 4 or 3 or whatever it is now are bought off at the top for sure. But at least we can try to believe in the accounting system... or course, the gazilionaires want us to trust the AI... year sure.

I know someone who was managing the proceeds from an event and "the AI" misplaced / mis-routed $18,000. She does not have it back yet and it's been almost 60 days. Eventually I will get details on exactly how this happened. My conclusion: Fuck the QR codes and Eventbright.

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