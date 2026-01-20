by Kevin Barrett

The people of Iran have spoken. Massive, gargantuan, humongous protests, “the biggest and most beautiful protests the world has ever seen” as Trump would say, have brought countless millions of Iranians into the streets to send the theocrats (and parliamentary representatives) who govern them a message:

“We love you! We love the Islamic Republic! We despise the Operation Gladio terrorists Israel and the US keep sending to murder our police officers and vandalize our property.”

The patriotic pro-Iran protests were orders of magnitude larger than the comparatively minuscule “please fix the economy” protests infiltrated by the CIA’s Gladio killers and US-taxpayer-financed vandals. The largest “anti-government” protest (which was actually not anti-government at all, just pro-Iranian-economy) brought perhaps 10,000 people AT MOST into streets in downtown Tehran on January 8. Western propaganda media grossly inflated that already-generous number, falsely reported that most protesters were anti-Islamic-Republic rather than pro-economy, and hallucinated various ridiculous numbers of poor, innocent, peaceful demonstrators being killed by police. In reality, CIA-Mossad paid killers were hunting and killing police officers, while rooftop Gladio snipers were shooting at both police and protesters, as during the Maidan Square coup of 2014 and so many similar operations. By the time it was over, more than 100 Iranian police had been murdered, and Western-paid vandals had caused millions of dollars worth of damage, without advancing their regime change agenda one iota.

Western Mockingbird media’s ludicrous lies were exposed on January 12, when many millions of Iranians turned out in all of the major cities to mourn the dead police officers and support their government’s response to the US-Israeli terror attacks. Aerial footage of the pro-government demonstrations shows their stunning magnitude. Watch some of it above on False Flag Weekly News.

Why did the usually-skeptical Richie Allen get all of this so grotesquely wrong when I debated him almost two weeks ago? Richie knows mainstream Western media echo big lies scripted by their military and intelligence services. But the lies about Iran are so breathtakingly audacious, so over-the-top in their brazen audacity, and so cleverly designed to bypass the defenses of Western liberals and pwogwessives, that they sometimes convince people who are less affected by lesser lies about other issues.

I learned firsthand how Western media were lying about protests in Iran when I visited Tehran during the first week of February 2023, in the immediate aftermath of months of Western-orchestrated anti-hijab protests following the death of Mahsa Amini. As with the pro-economy protests of early 2026, the protests themselves were not entirely organic. Mahsa Amini was visibly in perfect health during her court appearance for a traffic-ticket-level hijab infraction, then suddenly collapsed in the courtroom and died for reasons presumably related to her well-documented prior heart condition (though I wouldn’t put it past Israeli intelligence to have covertly killed her as part of a scripted PR stunt designed to trigger the protests). The billions of US taxpayer dollars spent to destabilize Iran then came into play, targeting the small secular pro-Western segment of the Iranian population with “THEY KILLED MAHSA” propaganda. And a relative handful of these secularist types did indeed protest. Those relatively small protests were then used as cover for the usual Operation Gladio killers and vandals to wreak their usual Maidan Square style havoc.

Note: The Iranian government loosened its hijab policy in 2022-2023, and rich secular women in North Tehran who used to prefer “bad hijab” (a tiny bit of cloth not covering more than a couple of hairs) now feel free to go “no-hijab.” In more conservative areas, where the vast majority supports universal hijab, women can still get the equivalent of a traffic ticket by violating the local dress code. (Note: Anthropologists know that what people cover up and what they let hang out varies widely according to culture. So if you think it’s okay for your group to make people cover their genitalia in public, why not allow other groups to decide what their people should cover up and what they can let hang out?! People who want to impose their culture’s dress code on other cultures, rather than allowing each culture to set its own dress code, are arrogant morons. Since Iranians are not arrogant morons, they are not trying to impose Iranian-style hijab on American feminists. Maybe the feminists should extend the same courtesy to Iran.)

I talked to witnesses who had viewed and/or attended the Mahsa pro-Western-feminism protests, including the biggest one in Tehran. They described the size of the crowd, showing the area it occupied in a couple of blocks of downtown Tehran. I forget whether that protest, the very biggest of the Mahsa protests, numbered in the high hundreds or low thousands. In any case, it was minuscule compared to the many millions who regularly turn out to support their government in its defensive battle against the Israeli-occupied USA. Shocked at how tiny the Mahsa protests were compared to the way they were represented in Western media, I dug back through MSM reports and found that they pointedly avoided documenting the size of the crowds, instead featuring relatively close-up photos designed to make us imagine that a protest of a couple of hundred people actually featured millions.

You can verify this for yourself by looking at Western media reports of Iranian anti-government protests. You’ll find they never feature sprawling aerial views that could document hugely-attended gatherings. Nor do they feature precise descriptions of how much space is being taken up by a given crowd. Instead, MSM consumers are treated to weaselly imprecise descriptions and absurdly inflated numbers. Witnesses routinely report that protests portrayed by Western media as gigantic actually barely occupied one square block. That’s because THERE ARE NO ANTI-GOVERNMENT PROTESTS IN IRAN BRINGING OUT MILLIONS and never have been, at least not since the ones that brought down the US-backed Shah in 1979. The only documented yuuuuuge “protests” in Iran are the pro-government ones, which, as you can see for yourself, bring out many millions of people—around three million in the case of the recent march in Tehran.

I myself participated in a march of three million Iranians in…when was it…2018? It was slightly intimidating to be one of a handful of Americans in the midst of more than three million Iranians, many of whom were brandishing signs reading “Death to America, Death to Israel” and/or chanting those phrases. Naturally people carrying “Death to America” signs would sometimes approach me and ask where I was from. When I sheepishly admitted I was American, their invariable reaction was a big smile and even more sheepish but enthusiastic welcome, followed by assurances that they had nothing against me, they just didn’t like my government’s policies. Naturally I would admit that I didn’t like those policies either. One such group of “Death to America” Iranians initiated a discussion about whether that slogan should be retired, since it was potentially misleading. I replied that if Iranians were smart enough not to blame ordinary Americans for their governments’ evil policies, Americans should be smart enough to understand what “Death to America” really means, and why Iranians would use that slogan.

So what is the real story of “Iranian anti-government protests”? In reality, there are all sorts of protests on all sorts of issues going on in Iran all the time, since Iran is a shockingly free society in which every mullah seems to be fearlessly arguing with every other mullah on every possible issue, ditto for the elected politicians, while ordinary citizens show absolutely no fear of publicly criticizing their leaders. (I have had many political conversations with both New York cabbies and Tehran cabbies, and the latter clearly feel free and fearless, while the former often need a lot of coaxing and reassurance before admitting their real political beliefs, presumably due to the pervasive climate of fear installed on 9/11/2001.)

So there are always protests of some type going on in Iran. Only a few get amplified by the Western propaganda establishment, like the Mahsa protests in 2022-2023 and the economy protests this month.

Both of these Mockingbird-media-amplified waves of protest followed exactly the same script. First, the Western banking establishment mounted an all-out attack on the Iranian rial, creating uncertainty and economic hardship for ordinary Iranians. Then selected small protests were amplified by the CIA-Mossad propaganda network, which spends billions of dollars and has many assets inside of Iran. Once the protests reached a certain size—say several hundred people—chaos was created by Operation Gladio style killers and vandals. The result was grossly exaggerated and distorted in Western mainstream media in an effort to create the false perception that the people of Iran were rising up against their government, in order to provide cover for various regime-change options—just like Maidan Square in 2014. This year, a repeat of June’s decapitation strikes against Iranian leaders was presumably the go-to option. It was probably called off, or at least put back on the shelf, due to the Iranian people’s increasingly sophisticated understanding of what is being done to them, who is doing it, and why.

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.