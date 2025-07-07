Mike Yeadon on the looming Public Health and Financial Tyranny over the planet: -1hr
Reiner Fuellmich's New Statement on June 29, 2025 : 50 months in unlawful prison, and the state of the world.-
by Reiner Fuellmich News Network
New book by Etienne de la Boetie2 exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.
The book details 25 unethically manipulative techniques the “government” and monopoly media have been secretly using on the population, ranging from a hidden curriculum in their mandatory schools and scouting to the secret placement of propaganda in over 1,000+ movies and 1,000+ television shows. These techniques include subliminal messages and product placement of the American flag “anchored” to moments of high-positive emotion during the “programming”.
This testimony is extremely powerful. I am sure "they" will want to throw you into jail along renowned tort attorney Reiner Fuellmich. You have deflated and exposed any number of clever lies designed to deceive and make us complicit in our own enslavement and ultimate deaths. I never will take the fraudulent "vaccines" haven't had one since forever....I can't remember. I know as a child we were given our "polio vaccines" dribbled on to a sugar cube in the school auditorium....ha ha. "Polio"....never existed. DDT paralyzes insects causing them to fall to the ground etc....Many of us were exposed to this as our parents went wild spraying the houses and the yards....I did have a few friends encased in metal and l leather braces. As soon as people stopped spraying themselves with DDT....polio went away. I remember any number of theories....it was the bugs...it was in the swimming pools etc etc There is no "covid"....it was possibly the roll out of the 5G wave lengths or any number of other coincidences.
