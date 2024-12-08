Mike Benz is a former official with the U.S. Department of State and current Executive Director of the Foundation For Freedom Online, is a free speech watchdog organization allegedly dedicated to restoring the promise of a free and open Internet. He was a guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast breaking down the history and scope of the organized crime government’s global internet censorship efforts.

Art of Liberty has been exposing the organized crime government’s global internet censorship efforts for years. Here is a White Rose Mucho Grande Poster detailing the network that Benz is describing.

Etienne’s Thoughts

Since multiple people sent me this podcast, I thought I would give some thoughts, even though I gave up after an hour and a half.

Most of what he was releasing and detailing has already been out there, but his encyclopedic memorization makes for an entertaining breakdown. It is definitely worth a listen to understand the censorship that the Art of Liberty Foundation is under and how extensive it is. He reminds me of an internet-censorship version of Robert Malone, an “ex” insider now positioned as a freedom fighter talking about what is already out there while gatekeeping to protect the crown jewels. Where Malone is protecting virus/germ theory and vaccines, Benz is protecting and promoting: The legitimacy of “government” … the tool that is being used to rob and control humanity. The legitimacy of Trump and his position as an outsider/good guy. The myth of Pentagon contractor Elon Musk as a good guy and a protector of free speech on X

