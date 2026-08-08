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The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
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Full article:

https://darkatlas.io/blog/from-windows-telemetry-to-arrest-how-microsofts-gdid-helped-connect-the-dots?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

There was one thing I wondered about. Why would these hackers use MS Edge, or was the MS Edge activity mentioned due to an activity that Edge is doing in the background on a Windows OS installation. Because you can't uninstall MS Edge, but you can remove it from every possible place where it shows up as a default... and even when you do that, it STILL tries to insert itself on file opening by overriding .pdf and other graphical file extensions.

There are a few "private" browsers that I use to try to restore even 25% of the search results I used to get before Chromium destroyed the internet from a search perspective. Epic Browser is robust enough to work with Protonmail. Mozilla open-source LibreWolf breaks down on some things, but prevents more of the crap from being loaded on our devices (Zoom, Teachable.com and others will not work on Librewolf which says a lot about them.)

Metager privacy browser overlay has deteriorated and become MS/Google dependent only Serper and Bing and still pretty worthless Mojeek) for it's search engines. I put it on my LibreWolf browser, use an real connection ProtonVPN in Eastern Europe and I can get better search results.

It's a fucking mess out there. I wonder if Linux is any better on restoring search results. I think I'm going to have to dedicate one of my PCs to my Linux transition. This whole thing is just too much.

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