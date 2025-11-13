by The Coastal Journal

Michael Burry warns that big tech giants, Meta, and Oracle could understate $176B in depreciation by 2028, inflating profits by 20–30%. This in-depth breakdown reveals how Big Tech’s AI boom hides a growing cash flow crisis.

In The Big Short, there’s a quiet moment that defines Michael Burry.

As his investors press him on why he wants to bet against MBS, the investor asks, “How do you know the bonds are worthless?”

“I read them,” Burry says.

The investor laughs. “No one reads them. Not even the guys on Wall Street.”

Burry ends with “I don’t think they know what they made”

That line became legend — because it was true. And it still is.

Now, nearly twenty years later, Burry is reading again — and warning again.

Only this time, the danger isn’t in mortgage bonds; it’s buried deep inside Big Tech’s balance sheets.

His latest note calls out the same red flags The Coastal Journal has been uncovering across recent earnings reports this year — including our breakdown on Oracle earnings (HERE back in Sept 2025).

On paper, it sounds like a harmless accounting tweak.

In reality, it’s a multi-billion-dollar optical illusion hiding how much cash Big Tech is really burning.

According to Burry, hyperscalers like Coreweave, Meta, Oracle, and others are collectively understating depreciation by roughly $176 billion between 2026 and 2028. ( More on that HERE with our report we did in August 2025 )

That means Wall Street’s favorite growth stories could be overstating profits by 20% to 30%.

And if Burry’s right — and Greg Crennan’s latest earnings data, which we’ve been tracking closely, confirms the math — then the so-called AI boom isn’t being powered by innovation or efficiency at all.

It’s being propped up by the oldest trick in finance: accounting sleight-of-hand — the same kind of gimmicks that once papered over the cracks in the dot com bubble.

The Illusion of Longevity

The GPU arms race is accelerating. New chips drop every 18–24 months, slicing the value of older hardware in half almost overnight.

Yet Big Tech is doubling the “useful life” of its servers from 3 years to 5–6, pretending assets last longer while competition, supply, and pricing pressure explode.

More chips. Lower margins. Faster obsolescence.

That single accounting move:

Cuts annual depreciation by ~50%.

Boosts reported profits without adding a dollar of cash.

Delays billions in real costs that will hit later as write-downs and replacement spending.

Oracle: earnings overstated ≈ 27% by 2028.

Meta: ≈ 21%.

Across Big Tech, profits rise on paper while free cash flow collapses in reality.

Burry’s warning is simple: when hardware loses value this fast, no spreadsheet can save the illusion. ( More on Burrys Stock Warning HERE )

Why It Matters

Understating depreciation for investors:

-EPS looks stronger.

-Margins expand.

-Valuations inflate.

But free cash flow—the real oxygen of business—dries up.

And this isn’t accidental.

If these companies reported REAL earnings, they’d MISS Wall Street’s quarterly estimates—and that’s how bubbles burst.

Miss the estimates → stock prices drop →Stocks drop → Stock indexes fall. →Stock Indexes fall → the AI Bubble BURST.

So they extend depreciation, delay expenses, and prop up the story.

Not to create value — but to buy time.

Their revenues and cash flows aren’t keeping pace with their valuations, so accounting creativity fills the gap.

It’s the same formula every bubble uses: stretch the numbers, hope the market doesn’t read the fine print.

But the math is already catching up.

Meta, Oracle, and CoreWeave show the same fingerprints — profits on paper, collapsing cash flow underneath.

This isn’t innovation. It’s déjà vu.

And like every cycle before it, the illusion holds—right up until it doesn’t.

( More on that HERE )

