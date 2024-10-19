By Bryan Hood

No one does top-of-the-line quite like Ferrari.

The storied Italian marque has just unveiled the F80, the long-awaited follow-up to the LaFerrari. The company’s latest halo car is a dazzling beast, with a Formula 1-inspired hybrid powertrain that’s twice as powerful as the unit in the legendary F40.

The F80 carries on a legacy that began with 288 GTO in 1984, and includes the F40 (which debuted in 1987), the F50 (1995), the Enzo (2002), and LaFerrari (2013). Ferrari’s halo cars come along once every decade or so and are meant to push all the boundaries of automotive design, pairing timeless looks with forward-thinking mechanical hardware. The F80 should fit right in.

The combustion mill produces 888 hp and 627 ft lbs of torque on its own. Combine it with the trio of electric motors, each of which was built in-house like the engine, and the total output jumps to a staggering 1,184 horses. That means the F80 is the most powerful Ferrari road car ever built. Unsurprisingly, it’s really fast too. It can rocket from zero to 62 mph in 2.15 seconds and tops out at just over 217 mph. That makes it quicker and faster than another halo car that was unveiled to much fanfare, even though that vehicle is supposed to be more potent—the 1,275-hp McLaren W1.

The F80 has three drive modes: Hybrid, Performance, and Qualify (surprisingly, there is no electric-only mode). The first prioritizes energy recovery and battery charge, the second ups the power while keeping charge levels at around 70 percent, and the third lets drivers push the car to the max. There’s also an active suspension system similar to that on the Purosangue SUV with dampers from Multimatic that allow for a wide variety of ride styles.

As impressive as the F80 may be from a technological standpoint, it’s also a gorgeous vehicle. The two-door is as sleek as supercars come these days, with smooth-flowing lines traveling from the front to the rear. Especially striking is the Daytona-esque headlight visor, F40-style wheel arches, and five-spoke rims. It’s also hard not to love its butterfly doors, which also have the added benefit of making the vehicle easier to get in and out of. It looks like exactly what a sports car should look like.

The interior may not be as eye-catching, but it still has plenty of style. The F80 may be a two-seater but take one look in the cabin and it’s clear who the designers were focused on: the driver. The driver gets an adjustable red bucket seat, while the passenger gets a black seat that is positioned slightly rearward. The driver also gets an all-new steering wheel that sports a more rectangular shape than is usual for the brand.

Intrigued? Who wouldn’t be? You might need to move quickly to secure your F80, though. The marque plans to build just 799 examples of the car. Production will start late next year, with deliveries expected to begin in early 2026. Ferrari’s latest halo model will start at €3.6 million, which works out to roughly $4 million.

