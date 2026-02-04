Medicalized Motherhood – From First Pill to Permanent Patient
Free eBook Helps Moms-To-Be & New Moms Dodge Monopoly AMA Rockefeller Medicine
Etienne Note: Hat-tip to Josefina Fraile, our translator on the Spanish edition of To See the Cage is to Leave It – Dropping Soon! For bringing this book my attention. Anyone who has seen the documentary, The Business of Being Born (Below), already knows that everything modern medicine does with respect to childbirth is wrong. From drugs, to the stirrups/position, to the Heb B “vaccine”, to the Vitamin K shot, to removing the baby from the mother, it is almost seems to designed to cause trauma and injury.
I have added this book (and the Business of Being Born!) to the FREE Liberator Dropboxes in a new folder: Healthy Pregnancy without Monopoly Rockefeller Medicine in: Liberator 1 -> Solutions -> Improving Physical Health. Please share with new moms and moms-to-be!
Download the full book from The Liberator Here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/e27i6dk4cgd7b6yn1ah8y/AADwM9IZAaNpC20Tft8hPYs?rlkey=g06xkmt3ic0qgq75wozi0pg89&dl=0
The Table of Contents from the book
COPYRIGHT NOTICE
DISCLAIMER
AUTHOR’S NOTE
HOW TO USE THIS BOOK
INTRODUCTION
PHASE ONE: BEFORE THE BEGINNING
Hormonal Birth Control Legacy Effects
Fertility Tracking Apps
Preconception “Optimization” Protocols
AMH Testing: The Number That Sells Fear
Egg Freezing Marketing
IVF and Fertility Treatment Cascade
Prenatal Vitamin Industry
PHASE TWO: THE PREGNANT PATIENT
Early Pregnancy Testing
Ultrasounds: The Pictures That Cost More Than You Think
Due Dates: The 40-Week Lie
Advanced Maternal Age (AMA) Labeling
Routine Pelvic Exams During Pregnancy
Excessive Prenatal Appointments: Training Dependency
Screening Cascade
Gestational Diabetes Testing: Manufacturing a Disease from Normal Blood Sugar
Genetic Screening: Finding Problems That Don’t Exist
Genetic Carrier Screening: Testing for Diseases Your Baby Won’t Have
Amniocentesis and CVS
Prenatal Mental Health Screening → SSRI Prescribing
Pregnancy Pharmaceuticals
Flu Vaccines in Pregnancy: The Shot With Mercury Inside
RhoGAM: The Cover Story for Vitamin K Injury
Tdap Vaccination During Pregnancy
Steroid Injections for Threatened Preterm Birth
Progesterone Supplements: Preventing Preterm Birth That Wasn’t Going to Happen
Aspirin for Preeclampsia Prevention: Blood Thinners for Theoretical Risk
Iron Supplementation Mandate: The Pills That Make You Sicker
Vitamin D Supplementation: Universal Dosing Regardless of Need
Late Pregnancy Pathologizing
Platelet Panic: Manufacturing Bleeding Risk from Normal Numbers
Fetal Growth Restriction Diagnosis: When Small Parents Have Small Babies
Bed Rest: The Prescription That Makes Everything Worse
Home Fetal Dopplers
Late Pregnancy Surveillance
Group B Strep (GBS) Testing & Antibiotics: The Bacteria Panic That Destroys the Microbiome
Non-Stress Tests (NSTs) & Biophysical Profiles: Manufacturing Emergencies from Normal Sleep
Cervical Length Screening: Measuring What Shouldn’t Be Measured
Cervical Checks in Late Pregnancy: The Weekly Violation That Tells You Nothing
PHASE THREE: THE MACHINERY OF BIRTH
Forcing Labor
Membrane Sweeps: “Just a Little Sweep” - The Lie We Tell at 39 Weeks
“Big Baby” Inductions: The Size Lie at 38 Weeks
Foley Bulb Cervical Ripening: Forcing What Won’t Open
Cytotec (Misoprostol) for Labor Induction: The Drug That Shouldn’t Be There
Artificial Rupture of Membranes: Breaking the Water to “Speed Things Up”
Labor Surveillance
The Admission Strip: Twenty Minutes That Change Everything
Continuous CTG vs Intermittent Auscultation: The Monitor That Creates Emergencies
Electronic Fetal Monitoring: Before You Even Push
Internal Fetal Scalp Electrodes: Screwing Monitors into Baby’s Head
Labor Drugs
Pitocin: The Synthetic Shortcut That Breaks Everything
Epidurals: The Numbness That Leads to Everything Else
Labor Control
Friedman’s Curve and “Failure to Progress”: The 1950s Data Still Running Modern Labor
Continuous IV Fluids: Drowning from the Inside
Nothing by Mouth (NPO) Rules: Starving You Into Submission
Lithotomy Position: How a King’s Fetish Ruined Birth
Confined Positioning and Bed Restriction During Labor: Making the Pelvis Smaller
Delivery Interventions
Directed/Coached Pushing: The Purple Pushing
Fundal Pressure: The Dangerous Push That Ruptures Uteruses
Episiotomy: The Cut That’s Worse Than the Tear
Forceps Delivery: The Instrument That Forgot How to Be Used
Ventouse/Vacuum Extraction: The Suction That Damages Baby Brains
Cesarean Sections: The Cut That Keeps Getting Deeper
VBAC Denial: Once a Cesarean, Always a Cesarean?
Third Stage
Syntometrine for Third Stage: The Violent Contraction Drug
Postpartum Hemorrhage “Prevention”: Creating Bleeding to Prevent Bleeding
Routine Fundal Massage: The Intervention Without Evidence
Homebirth vs Hospital: Where Birth Still Makes Sense
PHASE FOUR: THE FIRST HOURS
Immediate Newborn
Immediate Cord Clamping: The Blood They Steal
Routine Suctioning at Birth: Treating Normal as Emergency
Routine Oxygen Administration to Newborns: When More Is Damage
Aggressive Stimulation: When Normal Transition Gets Rushed
Routine Mother-Baby Separation: The Nursery That Shouldn’t Exist
Immediate Bathing: Washing Off Nature’s Protection
Newborn Injections and Medications
Vitamin K Shot: The First Needle They Push
Vaccines: The Sacred Cow We’re Not Allowed to Question
Silver Nitrate Eye Treatment: Burning Baby’s Eyes
Prophylactic Antibiotics for Baby: Destroying the Microbiome Just in Case
Newborn Procedures
Newborn Sepsis Workups: When Risk Factors Create Patients
Circumcision: The First Betrayal
Private Cord Blood Banking: Selling Biological Insurance No One Will Use
Newborn Screening
Heel Stick/PKU Testing: The Blood They Keep Taking
Bilirubin Panic: Manufacturing a Crisis from Normal Yellow
Newborn Hearing Screening: Manufacturing Deaf Babies from Fluid-Filled Ears
Pulse Oximetry Screening: The Genuinely Good Test
Hospital Stay
Weight Loss Hysteria: The 10% Rule That Ignores Biology
Blood Sugar Panic for “Big” Babies: Creating Hypoglycemia Through Heel Sticks
Phototherapy for “Borderline” Bilirubin: Separating Babies Who Aren’t Yellow Enough
Glucose Screening and Supplementation: The New Acceptable Reason to Separate
Car Seat Tolerance Test: The Final Gatekeeping Before Home
Hospital Depression Screening: Pathologizing the First Days
SYNTHESIS CHAPTER: THE NEWBORN AS REVENUE STREAM
PHASE FIVE: THE FIRST YEAR
Feeding Interventions
Scheduled Feeding: When the Clock Replaces the Baby
Hospital Breast Pump Pressure: The Machine That Replaces the Baby
The Lactation Consultant Industry: When Breastfeeding Requires a Credential
Nipple Shields: The Quick Fix That Becomes the Long Problem
“Just One Bottle”: The Supplement That Ends Breastfeeding
Formula “Top-ups” for Cluster Feeding: Misreading Normal Newborn Behavior
Breastmilk vs Formula: The Living Food They Want You to Replace
Hospital Pacifier Use: Soothing the Baby, Shaping the Jaw
Pacifiers: The Plastic Substitute for What They Really Need
Tongue Tie Epidemic: The Surgical Solution to Normal Variation
Mastitis “Treatment”: Antibiotics and Pumping Away Your Cure
Reflux Medication Overprescription: Drugging Normal Spit-Up
Infant Pathologizing
The Well-Baby Visit Schedule: Surveillance Disguised as Care
Growth Chart Tyranny: The Obsession with Percentiles
Milestone Panic: Pathologizing Normal Variation
Fever Phobia Protocol: The Spinal Tap Assembly Line
Tylenol Before Vaccines: Preventing Fever by Undermining Immunity
Swaddling Policies: Mandatory Straightjackets That Miss Feeding Cues
Helmet Therapy for Positional Plagiocephaly: The $3000 Hat for Cosmetic Symmetry
Fluoride Supplements: Dosing Baby Brains with Neurotoxin
Food Allergy Testing Panels: Finding Allergies That Don’t Exist
Early Solids: Disrupting the Gut on Industry’s Timeline
Developmental Therapy Referrals: Pathologizing Every Variation
Sleep Study Referrals: Medical Testing for Normal Baby Sleep
“Failure to Thrive” Diagnosis: When Small Children Are Just Small
Sleep and Bonding
Co-Sleeping vs Cribs: Where Babies Actually Want to Sleep
Sleep Training: Teaching Despair
Controlled Crying: Teaching Babies That Nobody’s Coming
PHASE SIX: THE MOTHER WHO REMAINS
Postpartum Surveillance
Postpartum Bleeding Surveillance
Mastitis Treatment Protocols
Postpartum Preeclampsia Surveillance
Postpartum Mood Screening
Postpartum Thyroiditis Screening
Postpartum Glucose Surveillance
Postpartum Capture
The Six-Week Postpartum Visit
Postpartum Contraception Pressure
Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy Industry
Birth Trauma Therapy Industry
“Bounce Back” Culture as Medical Concern
The Fourth Trimester—Medical Co-option
The Postpartum Patient—Permanent Capture
FINAL CHAPTER: THE MANUFACTURED INCOMPETENCE OF MOTHERS
RECLAIMING THE BIRTH
REFERENCES AND FURTHER READING
RESOURCES
FROM THE LIES ARE UNBEKOMING ARCHIVE
Appendix A - BIRTH PLAN TEMPLATE
Appendix B - QUESTIONS CHECKLIST
Appendix C - PROVIDER INTERVIEW QUESTIONS
Appendix D - QUICK REFERENCE CARD
Appendix E - AFTER THE CASCADE
Appendix F - THE CASCADE: A VISUAL MAP
Appendix G - INTERNATIONAL NOTES
GLOSSARY OF TERMS AND ACRONYMS
INDEX
The Business of Being Born (Full Documentary)
