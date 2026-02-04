Etienne Note: Hat-tip to Josefina Fraile, our translator on the Spanish edition of To See the Cage is to Leave It – Dropping Soon! For bringing this book my attention. Anyone who has seen the documentary, The Business of Being Born (Below), already knows that everything modern medicine does with respect to childbirth is wrong. From drugs, to the stirrups/position, to the Heb B “vaccine”, to the Vitamin K shot, to removing the baby from the mother, it is almost seems to designed to cause trauma and injury.

I have added this book (and the Business of Being Born!) to the FREE Liberator Dropboxes in a new folder: Healthy Pregnancy without Monopoly Rockefeller Medicine in: Liberator 1 -> Solutions -> Improving Physical Health. Please share with new moms and moms-to-be!