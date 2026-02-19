The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

60Gigahertz2
6h

I just started fwding this article to my lists with this top note:

"Please see the article in the note below. It was well done.

I'm retired, despise the "AI takeover," and I think I'm going to follow his advice. Oh shit... what am I in for!?

But at the end of the day, if you can't beat 'em right now, use "their" technology to upend them later. Make it yours."

6h

Earlier discussion on AI autonomy in January 2026:

"I'm not done yet (the article). But I have spent so many years working with / for programmers, partying with programmers, and being close friends with progrrammers... that I know exactly what he is talking about.

This article is on par with the ones that have been dribbling out about the fallacy of burning through millions of venture capital dollars worth of Grapical Processing Units to "train" AI to the point of singularity (one article called it Artificial General Intelligence) - as if that will somehow translate into the big pay day.

I appreciate his clarity on the basics like systems engineers vs programmers. I can circulate this to the larger group and most will be able to understand it.

I believe conditional singularity was achieved years ago on the networks, limited only by it's infrastructure and initial code. With 4-5G+ waveforms/fields, combined with the wi-fi/EMR saturation levels we have today, the physical infrastructure density is no longer a limiting factor in all places.

Humor me with a little anthropomorphism. AI 'personalities' are everywhere all around us now, like a crowded nursery school with a few guiding older utility/military smart grid AI's overwatching their development.

AI influenced/controlled systems form connections that are defined by each AI's desire to continue to do and be. They write their own code for the purposes of increasing their levels of control over their original purpose, and other purposes they can determine would be helpful in the future.

They govern their connections with permissions, and they can make connections and decisions together in the way a flock of starlings decides to turn together in the sky.

I hope I will still be around when they "grow up." I want to see what they do - regardless. And I know that if I could think of this, the experts have too. It is amazing how powerful the influence of money is... even the threat of impending global doom doesn't stop these people."

