by Ben Bartee

COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Massive Global Report: All-Cause Mortality Due to Injections, Lockdowns, Not COVID

A massive review of mortality data from 125 countries worldwide has concluded definitively that the deaths commonly attributed to “COVID” were actually due to other factors, including lockdowns and, in bitter irony, the shots themselves that were marketed as the solution to the so-called pandemic.

The relevant findings, via Correlation Canada (emphasis added):

“The spatiotemporal variations in national excess all-cause mortality rates allow us to conclude that the Covid-period (2020-2023) excess all-cause mortality in the world is incompatible with a pandemic viral respiratory disease as a primary cause of death. This hypothesis, although believed to be supported by testing campaigns, should be abandoned. […] We describe plausible mechanisms and argue that the three primary causes of death associated with the excess all-cause mortality during (and after) the Covid period are: Biological (including psychological) stress from mandates such as lockdowns and associated socio-economic structural changes Non-COVID-19-vaccine medical interventions such as mechanical ventilators* and drugs (including denial of treatment with antibiotics) COVID-19 vaccine injection rollouts, including repeated rollouts on the same populations.”

(The 500+-page report is available here.)

*We know based on reports from countless nurses and other frontline healthcare providers who have since exposed the institutional rot within their own organizations that the modus operandi was to throw COVID patients on ventilators at the drop of a hat, despite the fact that they knew the vast majority of them would never come out the other end alive, and/or inject them with dangerous Midazolam, then, when they predictably died, list the cause of death as COVID.

Let’s not be naïve enough to delude ourselves into believing it was a coincidence that the hospitals were given a financial incentive to throw maximum numbers of grannies on ventilators, as their payout from Medicare tripled when they did so — on top of the special 20% tack-on for COVID patients courtesy of the federal CARES Act.

Related: COVID Propaganda Roundup: The Granny Holocaust Chronicles

Via WRAL News (emphasis added):

“Kaiser estimated the average Medicare payment at $13,297 for a less severe hospitalization and $40,218 for hospitalization in which a patient is treated with a ventilator for at least 96 hours*. ‘A COVID patient on a ventilator will need more services and more complicated services, not just the ventilator,’ said Joseph Antos, scholar in health care at the American Enterprise Institute. ‘It is reasonable that a patient who is on a ventilator would cost three times one who isn't that sick.’ Medicare will pay hospitals a 20% ‘add-on’ to the regular DRG payment for COVID-19 patients. That’s a result of the CARES Act, the largest of the three federal stimulus laws enacted in response to the coronavirus, which was signed into law March 27.”

Here’s how the calculation went, even if it was never explicitly stated:

· Honest nurse/doctor: “Patient Jane Doe has already been hooked up for 72 hours and she’s not getting any better. Maybe we should pull her out?”

· Hospital administrator: “Naw, we gotta keep her on for at least 96 hours to get our fat government check. Hit her with the Midazolam if it looks like she might pull through and see what happens.“

· Honest nurse/doctor: “But she’s going to die.”

· Hospital administrator: “My bonus check doesn’t write itself.”

· Honest nurse/doctor: “This is definitely unethical and probably criminal.”

· (pregnant pause)

· Hospital administrator: “Here’s your pink slip. We’re gonna learn you good to never disrespect The Science™. *pulls out phone* Homeland Security? Yeah, hi. Your commercial said to say something if you see something. I definitely just saw something, and it’s a domestic terrorist here in a nurse’s uniform. Send in the goon squad, please.”

Ben Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

For hip Armageddon Prose t-shirts, hats, etc., peruse the merch store.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.