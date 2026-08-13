Etienne Note: I am illustrating our version with some images from social media mocking the smiling and clapping crowd celebrating something that really wasn't anything to be celebrating at all. Statism and "government" legalizing the killing of babies is truly creepy...

By R. Cort Kirkwood, The New American

Pro-abortion Democratic Governor Maura Healey of Massachusetts, a renegade Catholic who once had an audience with Pope Francis, signed into law a bill that essentially legalizes infanticide.

The Prioritizing Patient Access to Care Act removes all gestational limits on murdering the unborn. Bay State women can now murder their child up to the moment of birth.

Neither Healey’s signing the bill, nor its easy passage in the Massachusetts legislature, is a surprise. Yet somewhat disturbing is the reaction of the coven of women who surrounded Healey when she signed the death warrant for who knows how many infants.

“The Care They Need”

Of course, the lesbian governor and the bill’s backers advertised it as “medically appropriate care.”

“I’ve heard heartbreaking stories from women and families who were preparing to welcome a healthy baby into their family, only to receive devastating news later in their pregnancy,” said Healey:

Instead of being able to rely on the doctors they knew and trusted at home, they were forced to travel hundreds of miles and pay out of their pockets while navigating unimaginable grief. That should never happen in Massachusetts. This law continues our efforts to have the strongest abortion protections in the country because in Massachusetts, we believe health care decisions should be made between women and their doctors.

Aside from the usual coterie of suspects who supported the bill, Healey’s news release included a statement from Lynn M. Yee, vice mistress of the Health Policy and Advocacy Committee of Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine.

The society, Yee enthused, “is pleased to see the passage of an act prioritizing patient access to care, which eliminates restrictions on abortion care later in pregnancy. As experts in high-risk pregnancy, we are trained to provide safe, effective, and compassionate care — including abortion care — for patients facing complicated pregnancies.”

The society’s mission, it says, it “to optimize equitable perinatal outcomes for all people who desire or experience pregnancy.”

Prior to the bill’s becoming law, Massachusetts prohibited abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Now, 10 states allow what amounts to infanticide.

The Video, What the Bill Legalized

Video of the bill signing revealed the frightening scene: Women of child-bearing years smiling and clapping enthusiastically after the lesbian governor inked the death warrant.

More than one X user called one women’s cheering Healey “demonic.”

“[D]id you notice this one specific woman’s reaction?” Clerpatriot wrote:

She’s laughing, clapping, and beaming like she just won the lottery. Not somber or conflicted….not even quiet. You cannot convince me that this isn’t demonic. A room full of grown women treating the removal of any limit on ending a fully formed, viable baby’s life like a party. Watch it again. Focus on her face. This is what they celebrate now.

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