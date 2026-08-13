The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Nikos's avatar
Nikos
3h

A women's body should remain her choice.

There are plenty of legitimate reasons for a woman to have an abortion.

However, carrying a fully developed human baby and then deciding to have an abortion is nothing less than psychotic.

Any law that allows this is pure evil.

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gerry Maher's avatar
gerry Maher
4h

Demonic child sacrifice and all smiles.

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