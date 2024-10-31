By Giulia Carbonaro

Looting broke out on the streets of Los Angeles on Wednesday night after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees to win the 2024 World Series.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said they had received reports of "looting at several stores in the area of 8th and Broadway" and people were urged to stay out of the area.

"If you are on the street, at or adjacent to that intersection, leave the area immediately and follow all officers orders," the LAPD wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Fireworks were set off in the streets of Los Angeles after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees on Wednesday. Looting broke out after the Dodgers' victory, according to the LAPD.

Footage shared on social media shows people breaking into a store and leaving with boxes of goods.

The LAPD also warned about "a hostile crowd" that had surrounded an MTA bus and was "attempting to set it on fire in the area of Sunset and Echo Park." A video shared by the Los Angeles Scanner on X shows a bus in flames at Sunset and Echo Park, where police were trying to stop baseball fans gone rogue.

Footage shared by another X account called "Film The Police LA" shows the blazing vehicle.

The LAPD later reported that the hostile crowd had moved first toward the area of 8th and Broadway and then toward 9th and Grand.

In another post on X, the LAPD reported that "various projectiles," including rocks and bottles, were being thrown at LAPD officers in the area of Olympic & Grand. The department was responding with extra resources to that area.

Dispersal orders were issued by the LAPD for several areas of the city, including Olympic Boulevard and Figueroa; Sunset and Vin Scully; Sunset and Douglas and 9th and Flower.

In a statement reported by ABC7, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said that violence will not be tolerated during the city's celebration of the Dodgers' victory.

"LAPD is currently on tactical alert and has activated a strategic plan to protect communities and businesses, which includes proactive deployment and a coordinated strategy with regional partners to ensure that all Angelenos are able to celebrate safely," Bass said.

The Dodgers beat the Yankees 7 to 6 at the Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night, taking the World Series four games to one.

The Dodgers will celebrate their victory with a ticketed event at Dodger Stadium and a parade in downtown Los Angeles on Friday morning. Bass has promised to hold the celebrations while keeping all Angelenos safe "and ensure that we welcome the Dodgers back home in style."

