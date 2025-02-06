by Jim Hᴏft, thegatewaypundit.com/

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has reportedly extended a buyout offer to its entire workforce.

This follows President Trump’s proposal to encourage millions of federal workers to resign by February 6 in exchange for pay and benefits lasting until September 30.

Trump is offering the buyouts to make sure all federal workers are “on board with the new administration’s plan to have federal employees in office,” CNBC reported.

Only 6% of all federal workers actually work full-time in the office!

Trump’s offer does not include postal workers, military, immigration officials or people in national security roles.

A senior administration official disclosed that over 20,000 federal workers have accepted Trump’s buyout, a figure representing about one percent of the federal workforce and falling short of the White House’s target of five to ten percent.

“We expect more to come,” the administration official explained. “If you see what’s happening at USAID, it’s just one piece of the puzzle.”

According to a report first released by the Wall Street Journal, the new CIA Director, John Ratcliffe, has spearheaded these changes, which include a generous eight-months pay and benefits package for any employee opting for resignation.

Ratcliffe’s directive also freezes hiring and reevaluates current job offers, potentially rescinding those who do not align with the agency’s renewed objectives.

This move is seen as a direct implementation of Trump’s strategy to downsize the federal bureaucracy and reorient its functions towards pressing national security priorities, such as dismantling drug cartels and undermining global adversaries like China.

Meanwhile, the Senate intelligence panel has advanced Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination as the next Director of National Intelligence, suggesting further changes at the helm of the U.S. intelligence community may be on the horizon.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

Trump administration officials have said the offers are also meant to signal to those who oppose Trump’s agenda to find work elsewhere. Ratcliffe told the White House to extend the same buyout package to the CIA, the aide said, believing it would pave the way for a more aggressive spy agency.

A CIA spokeswoman said the move was part of an effort to “infuse the agency with renewed energy.”

In his confirmation hearing, Ratcliffe promised to launch more hard-edge spying operations and covert action, naming drug cartels and China as key adversaries. “To the brave CIA officers listening around the world, if all of that sounds like what you signed up for, then buckle up and get ready to make a difference,” he told lawmakers last month. “If it doesn’t then it’s time to find a new line of work.”

Trump’s CIA will have a greater focus on the Western Hemisphere, targeting countries not traditionally considered adversaries of the U.S., the aide said. For example, the CIA will use espionage to give Trump extra leverage in his trade negotiations, potentially spying on Mexico’s government amid the ongoing trade spat, the aide said. The CIA will also take on a significant role fighting Mexican drug cartels, the aide said, which Trump designated as terror groups on his first day in office.

