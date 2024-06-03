By Tyler Durden

Something snapped just after 9:40 am, when as the market was still reeling from the latest idiotic move in meme stonks, we just saw one of the world's largest companies - Berkshire Hathaway - wipe out just about 100% of its value and crash to basically zero...

... amid a cascading wave of trading halts sparked by a break at the NYSE:

*MULTIPLE NYSE STOCKS SHOWING VOLATILITY TRADING HALTS

... which the exchange quickly admitted it was at fault for.

*NYSE EQUITIES INVESTIGATING REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE

The full list of halts can be found on the NYSE site and includes the following names:

Among other notable names that crashed and were halted on a Limit Up, Limit Down Circuit breaker were Chiptole, BMO, NuScale.

And while we wait to learn what exactly caused today's "market break" which may have just afforded us a glimpse of true market values, we can only reminds readers of the immortal words of the Big Lebowski:

