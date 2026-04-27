by Iswardi Ishak

Key Takeaways

Gas prices have surged dramatically worldwide, led by Myanmar (+101%).

Southeast Asia dominates the rankings, with 5 of the top 10 largest increases.

Major economies like the U.S. have also seen sharp rises, with prices up 35%.

Fuel price spikes are beginning to push up fertilizer and food costs globally.

Gasoline prices are rising worldwide, but in some countries the increase has been extreme. In the hardest-hit countries, fuel costs have more than doubled in just a few weeks, underscoring how sharply energy markets can react to geopolitical shocks.

This map, created by Iswardi Ishak using data from Global Petrol Prices, tracks changes in gasoline costs across 128 countries between February 23 and April 13, 2026, following the outbreak of the Iran conflict.

The sharpest increases are clustered in a handful of regions, particularly across Southeast Asia, where reliance on imported fuel has amplified the impact. If disruptions persist, these price pressures could continue to build, particularly in regions most dependent on imported fuel.

Where Gas Prices Are Rising the Fastest

The countries below have seen the steepest gasoline price increases since late February, with several experiencing rapid double-digit—and even triple-digit—growth

Southeast Asia accounts for half of the top 10 largest gasoline price increases. Myanmar leads globally with a staggering 101% surge, followed by the Philippines and Malaysia.

Showing 121 to 128 of 128 entries

Several Southeast Asian countries are posting increases above 40%, placing the region at the center of the global price surge.

This region’s vulnerability is closely tied to its reliance on oil imports flowing through the Strait of Hormuz—one of the world’s most critical chokepoints. Disruptions here can quickly ripple across Asian markets.

Compounding the issue, many Southeast Asian economies lack domestic energy buffers, making them especially sensitive to price volatility and shipping risks.

Africa’s Rising Cost Burden

While Southeast Asia dominates the rankings, several African nations—including Zimbabwe, Tanzania, and Malawi—are also seeing fuel prices climb more than 30%.

For these economies, higher gasoline prices translate directly into increased transportation and living costs. In regions where incomes are lower and energy imports are essential, these spikes can quickly strain households and businesses alike.

Southern and eastern Africa, in particular, are facing a dual challenge: rising fuel costs and limited infrastructure to cushion supply disruptions.

Energy Shock Spreads to Food Systems

The impact of rising gasoline prices extends well beyond the pump. Energy is a key input in fertilizer production, and higher oil and gas prices are already pushing fertilizer costs upward.

This creates a direct cost shock across global agriculture, raising production expenses and increasing the likelihood of higher food prices in the months ahead, especially in import-dependent economies.

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