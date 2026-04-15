by Bruno Venditti

Mapped: Tax Burden by State in the U.S.

See visuals like this from many other data creators on our Voronoi app. Download it for free on iOS or Android and discover data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

Key Takeaways

Hawaii and New York have the highest tax burdens, both exceeding 12% of income.

Alaska and New Hampshire rank lowest, with total tax burdens below 6%.

Despite very different tax systems, most states fall between 8% and 10%.

How much you pay in taxes can vary dramatically depending on where you live. Across the U.S., total state and local tax burdens range from under 5% to over 13% of income.

This map ranks all 50 states by total tax burden, combining income, property, and sales taxes into a single measure.

The data for this visualization comes from a WalletHub analysis of Tax Policy Center data. Federal income taxes are excluded.

The Highest-Tax States Stand Out

Hawaii ranks first with a total tax burden of 13.3%, the highest in the country. A key driver is its heavy reliance on sales and excise taxes, which account for 7.48% of personal income, the highest share among all states.

New York follows at 12.4%, driven by a combination of relatively high income and property taxes. Vermont, New Mexico, and Maine round out the top five, with each above a 10% total tax burden.

Most States Fall in a Narrow Range

For most Americans, tax burdens are far less extreme. The majority of states fall between roughly 8% and 10% of income, including Illinois, Maryland, California, and Minnesota.

That clustering reflects trade-offs. States with lower income taxes often make up the difference through higher property or sales taxes, leading to similar overall burdens.

No Income Tax Doesn’t Always Mean a Low Burden

At the bottom of the ranking are states with significantly lower tax burdens, led by Alaska at 4.9% and New Hampshire at 5.4%. Several states, including Florida, Texas, and Tennessee, do not levy a state income tax.

However, no income tax does not always translate into the lowest overall burden. Many of these states rely more heavily on sales taxes or alternative revenue sources such as tourism or natural resources.

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.