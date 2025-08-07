Etienne Note: It obviously isn't about the speeding. It is about raising revenue on the tax slaves for what is a victimless crime. In a voluntaryist world, road owners would have no incentive to keep speeds low to maximize fines and fees. They would be interested in having the fastest flowing traffic possible. "Government" is the worst way to organize society, where all the incentives are wrong.



By Niccolo Conte

Mapped: Speeding Ticket Costs by State

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data‑driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

Key Takeaways

California has the highest minimum speeding ticket cost at $234, followed closely by Arizona ($231), Nevada ($223), and Texas ($223).

On the other end, New Mexico and Nebraska have the lowest minimum fines at just $25, while Montana and North Dakota follow at $40.

Speeding ticket fines vary dramatically across the U.S., with this map showing the minimum costs for going 10 mph over the speed limit across all 50 states.

The data for this visualization comes from FinanceBuzz, with the costs including both the fine and standard court fees in the state as of 2024.

Speeding Ticket Costs Vary Significantly

The U.S. map of speeding ticket costs by state reveals a near tenfold difference between the highest and lowest states.

The table below has the data of the minimum speeding ticket cost (when going only 10 mph over the speed limit) by state:

California leads with the highest minimum fine at $234 followed closely by Arizona ($231), Nevada ($223), and Texas ($223). In contrast, drivers in New Mexico and Nebraska face a minimum fine of just $25, almost less than one-tenth of California’s penalty.

The national average is $130, while the median value is slightly lower at $121.

Higher Speeds Face Higher Ticket Costs

As one would expect, driving a vehicle at speeds significantly over the limit incurs greater fines in every state. If driving 40 mph over the speed limit, some states feature costs that enter into the thousands of dollars.

Illinois features the highest speeding ticket cost for those going 40 mph over the limit at $2,500, and is followed by New York at $1,150.

Whether or not these costs will be a concern for long is yet to be seen, as driverless car systems like Waymo have seen growing ridership this past year.

Continue reading...

Have You Seen James Corbett’s Interview of Etienne? How to Leave the Cage?

Etienne recently appeared on The Corbett Report with James Corbett to discuss his new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many.

It is definitely one of Etienne’s best interviews ever! If you have ever wanted to share Etienne’s work with your friends, family or colleagues, this is the interview for you. You can get a copy of To See the Cage is to Leave It (press release) by “Going Paid” on Substack AND get access to all FOUR of the Art of Liberty’s Substacks: Important News from the Art of Liberty Foundation, The Daily News, The Daily News Digest, and Five Meme Friday. By “Going Paid” you can get access to the full transcript, all the slides, memes, and videos mentioned in the interview: How to Leave the Cage - James Corbett & Etienne de la Boetie2

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our "Everything Bundle" of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.