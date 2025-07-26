by Bruno Venditti Graphics/Design: Amy Kuo, visualcapitalist.com

Mapped: Average House Prices by State

Key Takeaways

California has the highest median home price at $825,000, far surpassing all other states and reflecting ongoing housing supply and demand imbalances Midwestern and Southern states remain the most affordable, with Alabama, Ohio, and West Virginia all below $250,000 Mountain West states like Utah, Montana, and Idaho show elevated prices, highlighting pandemic-era migration trends and rising demand in smaller metros



Across the U.S., home prices vary dramatically by state, shaped by everything from local wages to housing supply. This map visualizes median house prices across all 50 states as of December 2024.

The data for this visualization comes from PropertyShark. It aggregates residential property sales closed in December 2024 and is supplemented with data from the National Association of Realtors and Redfin for full state coverage.

California Leads in Price

Unsurprisingly, California has the highest median sale price at $825,000, driven by demand in coastal cities and limited new housing supply. Cities like San Jose and San Francisco routinely top the list of least affordable U.S. housing markets. California’s tight zoning laws and chronic undersupply exacerbate this divide.

The Midwest and South Remain the Most Affordable

States like Ohio ($240,000), Indiana ($260,000), and Mississippi ($266,000) continue to offer the lowest home prices. Many rural or economically stagnant areas see less demand, keeping values lower.

According to the Brookings Institution, population growth in these states has also lagged behind coastal metros, reducing upward pressure on housing costs.

Mountain West States See Price Surges

Montana ($495,000), Idaho ($471,000), and Utah ($562,000) all rank high, reflecting a pandemic-era migration shift. These states attracted remote workers and retirees seeking more space, which pushed up home prices.

