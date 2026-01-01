The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

TomNearBoston
24m

This argument all makes sense if you accept the premise that "love" is a feeling, instead of an act of will.

If "love" means fully committing to do whatever is in the best interests of the other, the marriage partners are more likely to change and grow. Sometimes that means submitting, sometimes that means standing firm in love.

Wouldn't the author's painful lived experience have been very different if his parents had understood love in this way? Wasn't this the real problem, rather than their staying together?

A marriage based only on feelings is just as doomed as an individual who bases all his life decisions on feelings.

FWIW I'm no fan of government dictating how people must run their lives either. While I think the normalization of divorce (and single parenthood) has been a net disaster for our society, it wasn't precipitated by Governor Reagan's signing off on "nofault divorce" in the 1960s, it was precipitated by cultural propaganda about "soul mates" and playing the field looking for "Mr Right" and other such notions.

(BTW, I didn't marry until my mid 30s but have been happily married for decades now. Was it because I found "the one," or because it took me that long to understand what love and marriage really were, and were not? God knows.)

Interesting topic. Thanks for the post.

Dr Anne McCloskey
1h

For what it's worth, I disagree with almost every word of this. Yes, our hook-up, materialistic society encourages marriage as yet another money-generating big day, but where couples make a genuine commitment for the right reasons, their unity under God should aspire to being permanent. No-fault divorce has destroyed two generations of our children, and made lawyers rich. Of course, abuse and violence may make separation necessary, but this should be a last resort. Children do better with both parents at home, even if it's not all always a garden of roses. The evidence is insurmountable. But to be able to apologise, to try to do better, to reconcile differences, these are the things which raise up above the animals, and make healthy families and societies.

