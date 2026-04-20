"Mamdani Mart" Exposes The Inefficiency Of Socialism In One Chart
Andreessen Horowitz's a16z New Media published the most popular charts of the week on financial markets...
Andreessen Horowitz’s a16z New Media published the most popular charts of the week on financial markets, but the most revealing one came at the end of the note: a comparison suggesting that New York City’s first grocery store, which will soon be run by unhinged socialists, will be structurally less efficient than private-sector supermarkets.
But who cares when it’s not taxpayer monies?
According to the New York Post, Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s proposed city-owned grocery store in East Harlem would require roughly $30 million in taxpayer funding.
At just 9,000 square feet, the project implies a construction cost of about $3,000 per square foot - an exceptionally and alarmingly high number by grocery industry standards.
From an economic standpoint, the “Mamdani Mart” underscores a familiar pattern: state-directed supermarkets often fail to achieve the cost discipline, operational efficiency, and scale seen in private-sector chains.
This story has played out time and again in the U.S., as unhinged left-wingers have experimented with socialism:
The end result is Cuba.
When taxpayer-funded stores fail, socialists will never blame themselves but will merely say they didn’t experiment hard enough.
Related:
Socialism is inherently parasitic, abusing productive taxpayers to subsidize left-wing experiments. It always tend to fail. Let’s not forget CNBC’s Sara Eisen blasted the far-left mayor after he filmed a promotional video touting a proposed new tax on luxury properties.
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