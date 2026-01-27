The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The EPA is a farce. It has been making shit up for so long it doesn't know what the truth looks like. It is where failed white coats go to live out the short walk to the 18th hole. Once I learned about:

Impaired Waters and Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDLs) | US EPA

epa.gov/tmdl

A TMDL establishes the maximum amount of a pollutant allowed in a waterbody and serves as the starting point or planning tool for restoring water quality.

I knew we were screwed.

The chemtrails also contain: Nitrogen Tri-fluoride.

Toxic. “...acute (short-term) effects may occur after exposure to Nitrogen Tri-fluoride:

* Contact may irritate the skin and eyes.

* High levels can interfere with the ability of the blood to carry Oxygen causing headache, fatigue, dizziness, and a blue color to the skin and lips (methemoglobinemia). Higher levels can cause trouble breathing, collapse and

even death.

* Repeated high exposure can cause weakness, muscle

twitching, seizures and convulsions.

Other Long-Term Effects:

* Nitrogen Trifluoride may damage the liver and kidneys.

* Repeated high exposure can cause deposits of Fluorides in

the bones and teeth, a condition called "Fluorosis." This

can cause pain, disability and mottling of the teeth.[28]

