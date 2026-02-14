Lowkey:

Peter Mandelson was essentially number two to the Prime Minister of this country. Yet, while in office, this individual was feeding inside sensitive information to Israeli agent Jeffrey Epstein.

Mandelson emailed Epstein informing him that a €500 billion bailout was almost complete and would be final that evening. He also confirmed that the British government was going to sell off many of its assets. We have words for people like this: traitors.

