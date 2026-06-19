The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
4h

The cabal succeeded in hiding the info on C19 death and maiming just long enough to fool 64% of the global population (www.pharmatechnologies.com - unresponsive stats creator). Maybe it thinks it can do it again.

I think it's a little late to be trying to hide the mass murder ofover 250,000 human beings - a majority women and children - with US weaponry and funding. The ICJ case has documented everything into the permanent record. The entire globe has been traumatized watching this nighmare for almost two solid years... while the mind controlled/bought off zionist uS congress applauds the insanely corrupt, psychopathic front man behind it all.

If they want to waste $14B trying to get people to un-know something they already know - it does reek of desperation.

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