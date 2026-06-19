Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Lowkey - Double Down News, adapted by Etienne de la Boetie2

Transcript

The landscape of digital expression experienced a fundamental shift following a critical realization by the Western ruling class and the Zionist lobby: they were losing the information war. As millions of young people used TikTok to witness and share the raw, unfiltered realities of apartheid and violence in real time—completely unburdened by the editorial filters of traditional legacy media—the organic solidarity of an entire generation became viewed as an ideological national security threat. Despite public claims by U.S. lawmakers feigning concern over data privacy and Chinese surveillance, internal anxieties were driven entirely by the viral prevalence of pro-Palestinian content. This ideological battle was explicitly highlighted in late 2025 when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu openly declared to a room of social media influencers that social media is the most vital battlefield in modern warfare.

Unable to alter the physical reality on the ground, a powerful network of billionaires, defense contractors, and private equity firms pooled billions of dollars to seize the digital public square and re-engineer its code. The hammer officially fell in January 2026 with the creation of a new entity born from forced divestment: TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC. The newly installed manager, Adam Presser, quickly transitioned the platform into an architect of narrative control. Under his watch, enforcement actions tripled, and phrases like “Free Palestine” were systematically purged through automated flagging. Presser further modified hate speech policies at a World Jewish Congress event in Jerusalem, designating the word “Zionist” as a proxy for a protected attribute, thereby classifying it as hate speech whenever it is used in a degrading context.

Behind this operational storefront lies a deeply embedded financial cartel tracing straight to the Israeli military apparatus. The technological core, secure cloud infrastructure, and retrained algorithm of TikTok were handed entirely to Oracle. Far from a neutral utility, Oracle’s billionaire founder Larry Ellison has personally funneled over $26 million into the Friends of the IDF charity and even offered Netanyahu a seat on Oracle’s board. More alarming are the admissions of Oracle’s CEO and Vice Chair, Safra Katz, who proudly recounted seeing her own employees working in Israeli military uniforms inside the Kiryat (Israel’s Pentagon). Katz openly stated that Oracle possesses “profoundly scary technology” utilized to advance the strategic, classified agenda of the Israeli military, and she personally directed the company to pay double salaries to Israeli employees deployed during the Gaza genocide.

The capital backing this new joint venture is equally tied to the machinery of occupation. Vast Mere Strategic Investments—a subsidiary of Susquehanna International Group founded by Jeff Yass and Arthur Danchik—utilizes its Claus Foundation to channel funds into the Israeli military and the Central Fund of Israel, a notorious financial clearinghouse for illegal, violent settlement development in the occupied West Bank. Meanwhile, TikTok co-owner Yuri Milner, through Virgo Li Inc., maintains a decade-long relationship with Netanyahu so close that Milner was questioned by police during the Prime Minister’s corruption and bribery probes. Michael Dell’s family office also holds a stake, the very same fortune that secured a $150 million Ministry of Defense tender to supply the core server networks, data maintenance, and IT hardware powering the IDF and Israel’s domestic security apparatus.

This reach even extends into complex regional normalization and global surveillance networks. TikTok shareholder MGX—a joint venture between Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and the UAE’s AI giant G42—holds a $1.1 billion stake in Israel’s Tamir gas field and poured $50 million into the private equity fund that owns the NSO Group, the cyber-intelligence firm infamous for the Pegasus spyware used to target global dissidents and journalists. Finally, French billionaire Xavier Niel’s family office, NJJ Capital, represents another major shareholder; Niel co-founded Golan Telecom, which actively provides mobile network coverage to illegal Israeli settlements built on occupied Palestinian and Syrian land.

Ultimately, this coordinated takeover reveals that TikTok’s transformation is not a standard corporate restructuring, but a deliberate filtering of language, suppression of dissent, and conditioning of human empathy. They could not stop the world from looking at Palestine, so instead, they bought the screen.

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